Awards HQ May 9: ‘Hacks’ Tour Bus, USG at Amoeba Records, SAG Awards Mystery, ‘Squid Game’ Invite

In time for the Season 2 premiere of thecomedy “Hacks,” HBO Max is sending a tour bus around town to signify the new road tour starring Deborah Vance (played by Smart).“Hacks”-themed merchandise for fans (branded sunglasses, baseball caps and Deborah Vance tour shirts) will be handed out, as well as photo ops, giveaways, and more.The “Hacks” bus is hitting industry stops on Monday (including Variety’s offices); here’s where it will head later this week:1:00pm-3:00pm: Farmer’s Market/The Grove4:00pm-5:00pm: Dolby Theatre/TCL Chinese Theater1:00pm-2:00pm: Ivy Station (HBO Max HQ)2:45: Venice Boardwalk access pointAfternoon-4:30pm: Santa Monica Pier6:00pm-9:00pm: Rocco’s/Heart West HollywoodHere’s a look at the Deborah Vance tour bus from the show: