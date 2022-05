Awards HQ May 31: ‘The Daily Show’ Installation; TikTok’s Emmy Submission; Hulu’s Free FYC Goodies; Netflix’s FYC Space; More!

Today iswhich means it’s nowuntil Emmy nominations-round voting begins onanduntil Emmy nomination round voting ends on. From there, it’suntil Emmy nominations are announced on; thenuntil final round voting begins on, followed byuntil final round voting ends on. Then comes the finales: It’suntil the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on; and then it’suntil the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC,It’s a special Tuesday edition of AWARDS HQ due to the Memorial Day holiday, the traditional bridge between the end of the TV season and the start of summer. (Of course, it’s also the kickoff to the summer blockbuster season in movie theaters, and I joined millions of others in enjoying the hell out of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Whatta ride.)Today is also the final day of Emmy eligibility for the 2021-2022 TV season, and we saw quite a frenzy of just-under-the-wire premieres this weekend that squeaked into the calendar year. Of course, that included Netflix’s fourth season of “Stranger Things,” and the premiere of Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” as well as Apple TV+’s new season of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” FX’s “Pistol” (on Hulu), Disney+’s doc “We Feed People,” History’s two-part doc “Theodore Roosevelt,” Showtime’s doc “Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)” and Netflix’s posthumous standup special “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.”Quite a lot of content for a holiday weekend, but also a sign of the times. I’ve written a lot about these last-minute premiere dumps in the modern Emmy age, and whether they hurt or help a show at the awards. We’ll have to see, but clearly audiences were there: The long-awaited return of “Stranger Things” immediately helped push‘s 1985 masterpiece “Running Up That Hill” to the top of Apple’s iTunes charts, thanks to a prominent needle drop this season.All of this is prelude, however, to I think the truth of how we’re all really feeling now, with heavy hearts over the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, and the massacre of 21 people at an elementary school. Children who will never grow up, parents who will spend the rest of their lives grieving. Because this country can’t get its shit together and pass common sense gun safety legislation. You don’t have to be a parent to be devastated over the murders of so many children, their bodies ripped apart by assault rifles that have no purpose in every day society other than to massacre scores of people. You just have to be a human being to be shocked, angry and mobilized to do something about it. Donate to Everytown for Gun Safety. Contact your elected officials and demand action. We all need to do something. We failed the children of Sandy Hook. What will it take this time?

“The Daily Show with” will unveil its tongue-in-cheek “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” Monument Installment next weekend in Los Angeles, at the Westfield Century City mall. From Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5, at the mall’s Nordstrom Plaza, Angelenos will get a chance to see the exhibit, previously shown in a one-day pop-up in NYC earlier this year on January 6 (photo above).As you know, that was the one-year anniversary of the Capitol Insurrection. The exhibit “pays ‘tribute’ to the ‘heroes’ most responsible for inciting the violent, anti-democratic riots of January 6th, 2021, including Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, and Tucker Carlson.The L.A. stop will feature two new, never-before-seen monuments, making ten in total. The exhibit will be free and open to the public the entire weekend.Past “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” executions include several full-page ads in the New York Times, L.A. Times and Washington Post; a jury duty orientation video on local morning and evening news broadcasts in the DC market, while also streaming the video on digital mobile billboards, and on elevator TVs inside government agencies throughout the DC area; and its “Presidential Twitter Library,” which toured various markets, and was promoted in the D.C. market on Fox & Friends and Hannity.