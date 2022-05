Awards HQ May 2: Exclusive Peacock Pop Up Details; Plus: Prime Video, Warner Bros. TV, Disney and Netflix FYC News

Today iswhich means it’s nowuntil the Emmy entry deadline on; alsountil Emmy nominations-round voting begins onanduntil Emmy nomination round voting ends on. From there, it’suntil Emmy nominations are announced on; thenuntil final round voting begins on, followed byuntil final round voting ends on. Then comes the finales: It’suntil the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on; and then it’suntil the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC,Hard to believe that it’s already May, but here we are! And yes, the Emmy competition is heating up as FYC season gets more frantic in the coming weeks. Amazon already launched its “Prime Experience” this weekend at a crazy large estate up above Benedict Canyon; I have a full report. And Netflix has been hinting at its FYC plans to really get underway on May 15; but now we have learned, at least from the invite for the streamer’s “Bridgerton” panel that night, that the “Netflix FYSEE” popup is returning to Raleigh Studios.We’ve also got the scoop on Peacock’s plans, what Warner Bros. TV and Disney are up to, and more. Also, I won’t say “rest up” right now, because there’s no time for sleep. There are too many TV shows premiering over these two months, and I tackle that in this week’s Awards Circuit column. Scroll down!Busy week, I’ll be moderating the HBO “Winning Time” panel on Tuesday, and the Variety Awards Circuit podcast is back, with two episodes a week — make sure you subscribe! We’re continuing to put together Variety’s Emmy issues (under the watchful eye of), so a lot more to come. Now… let’s get going!

Peacock is utilizing the usual mix of print ads, billboards and buses to promote its Emmy wares, but will take things one step further with a pop-up store at the Grove shopping center starting next weekend.“House of Peacock” will open May 7 in the spot formerly held by J.Crew. The idea is to launch a fashion store and creative an immersive fashion experience. Analog Event is producing the popup, designed by Dorothy Creative.The plan is to attract Emmy voters and civilian consumers with custom upcycled fashion goods while promoting contenders including “Bel-Air, “Girls5Eva,” “Killing It,” “Wolf Like Me,” “The Amber Ruffin Show” and “Angelyne.”According to the streamer, the idea of “House of Peacock” comes out of the idea of Peacock as a fashion label. Branded displays will feature fashion inspired by each show, as well as exclusive show wardrobe, Easter eggs from the shows and more.Also, the wearable items inspired by Peacock original series will be customizable for guests and completely free.Peacock talent are expected to make appearances at the pop-up; a different show will be featured eacg week, with a signature free item that can be customized by a different artist including screen printing, embroidery and airbrush. Guests can also bring in a clean shirt to be customized for the last two weeks of the experience.The activation runs for three weeks, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 7, until Monday, May 30. Yes, that includes both Mother’s Day and Memorial Day weekends. Here’s a look at the mock up of what the space will look like: