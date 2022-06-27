Awards HQ June 27: LAST DAY OF EMMY NOMINATION VOTING! Last Minute Ballot Suggestions, Podcasts, Trends and More

We’ve dive into a different category each week to examine Clayton Davis‘ Emmy predictions. But as voting ends, here’s where we left off with Clayton’s major category picks:Outstanding Drama Series
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Severance” (Apple TV+)
“Succession” (HBO)
“Squid Game” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)Outstanding Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Barry” (HBO)
“Ghosts” (CBS)
“Hacks” (HBO)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Reservation Dogs” (FX)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
“Dopesick” (Hulu)
“The Dropout” (Hulu)
“Maid” (Netflix)
“The Staircase” (HBO/HBO Max)
“The White Lotus” (HBO/HBO Max)Outstanding Television Movie
“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+)
“The House” (Netflix)
“I Want You Back” (Amazon Prime Video)
“The Sky is Everywhere” (A24/Apple TV+)
“The Survivor” (HBO)Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Josh Brolin, “Outer Range” (Amazon Prime Video)
Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (Showtime)
Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)
Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Sam Elliott, “1883” (Paramount+)
Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO)
Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Jared Leto, “WeCrashed” (Apple TV+)
Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
Juliette Lewis, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” (NBC)
Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” (ABC)
Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO)Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage” (HBO)
Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO)
Lily James, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
Margaret Qualley, “Maid” (Netflix)
Julia Roberts, “Gaslit” (Starz)
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)
Alan Ruck, “Succession” (HBO)
John Turturro, “Severance” (Apple TV+)Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (HBO)
Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (HBO)
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Stephen Root, “Barry” (HBO)
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Naveen Andrews, “The Dropout” (Hulu)
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
William H. Macy, “The Dropout” (Hulu)
Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick” (Hulu)Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, “Severance” (Apple TV+)
Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Rhea Seahorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)
J. Smith Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)
Sarah Snook, “Succession” (HBO)Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO)
Sarah Goldberg, “Barry” (HBO)
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Amy Ryan, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” (Hulu)
Andie MacDowell, “Maid” (Netflix)
Laurie Metcalf, “The Dropout” (Hulu)
Chloë Sevigny, “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)Variety Talk Series
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)Variety Sketch Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
“Adele One Night Only” (CBS)
“Dave Chappelle: The Closer” (Netflix)
“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” (HBO)
“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO)
“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)Variety Special (Live)
“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’” (ABC)
“The Oscars” (ABC)
“The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show”*** (CBS)Documentary (Series)
“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)
“Nuclear Family” (HBO)
“NYC Epicenters: 9/11 — 2021 ½” (HBO)
“Secrets of Playboy” (A&E)
“We Need to Talk About Cosby” (Showtime)Documentary (Special)
“14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” (Netflix)
“George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)
“Janet Jackson.” (Lifetime)
“Lucy and Desi” (Amazon Prime Video)
“We Feed People” (National Geographic)Hosted Nonfiction (Series or Special)
“How to With John Wilson” (HBO)
“The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)
“Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix)
“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)
“Vice” (Showtime)Animated Series
“Arcane” (Netflix)
“Big Mouth” (Netflix)
“Central Park” (Apple TV+)
“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)
“The Simpsons” (Fox)Reality Competition Program
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Nailed It” (Netflix)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
“The Voice” (NBC)Structured Reality Program
“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)
“Love is Blind” (Netflix)
“My Mom, Your Dad” (HBO)
“Queer Eye” (Netflix)
“Shark Tank” (ABC)Unstructured Reality Program
“Life Below Zero” (National Geographic)
“The Kardashians” (Hulu)
“The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” (MTV)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” (VH1)
“Selling Sunset” (Bravo)Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye” (Netflix)
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank” (ABC)
Carson Daly, “The Voice” (NBC)
Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” (Magnolia Network)
Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef” (Bravo)
RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
