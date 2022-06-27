Awards HQ June 27: LAST DAY OF EMMY NOMINATION VOTING! Last Minute Ballot Suggestions, Podcasts, Trends and More

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is June 27, 2022, which means Emmy nomination round voting ends today . From there, it’s 15 days until Emmy nominations are announced on July 12 ; then 46 days until final round voting begins on August 12 , followed by 62 days until final round voting ends on August 22 . Then comes the finales: It’s 68 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3 ; and then it’s 77 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12 .



Listen, it’s obviously hard to put this newsletter out this week when the Supreme Court has just declared a war on women, stealing away their Constitutional right to autonomy over their own bodies… and promising that more rulings that curb other hard-fought freedoms may soon also be taken away. It’s the darkest time for this country, and sometimes it feels helpless as the fascist right-wing has effectively gamed the system and put in place voter suppression (and now, conspiracy-minded QAnon followers are taking on oversight of voting in many key battleground districts) — which will continue to almost guarantee their tyranny, regardless of the actual popular opinion or vote.



Lucky we live California, but if the Republicans get their way, the moment that they once again control Congress and the Presidency, expect them to try and strip away our rights on a national level. This is why, when Democrat politicians simply tell us to vote, in the magical hope this will all be corrected, it’s not good enough. Sure, vote. That is key. But we can’t rely on a flawed system where voting suppression and other right-wing tactics could very likely suppress the majority vote. They need to do something. NOW.



It’s all connected. The Jan. 6 committee is highlighting the lengths the right wing will go to steal elections and push this country into a theocracy oppressing women, People of Color and all LGBTQ+. And now, the Supreme Court assault on women’s rights is proof that it’s working. As Robert Reich tweeted, “5 of the 6 Supreme Court justices who just voted to overturn Roe were nominated by a Republican president who lost the popular vote. This is how democracy dies.”



The act of media companies promising to pay for the travel of employees in red states in order to receive a safe abortion is fine, but misses the point. Women shouldn’t have to inform their employer of something so private and personal. Media companies need to be more forthcoming in no longer contributing to or supporting politicians who favor removing the rights of women and others. And how much longer should they even be forcing their employees to work in states (or produce in states) where their lives could be in danger?



As Emmy Nomination Voting Ends, Don’t Forget About These Worthy Contenders



Although series like “Ted Lasso,” “Succession” and “Dopesick” remain front-runners in their respective comedy, drama and limited-series categories, they all aired last fall. Are they vulnerable when it comes time for Phase 2 final voting?



Maybe, or perhaps not, as they’ve been consistently at the top of most pundits’ prediction pages. But I’m getting ahead of myself: First off, as Phase 1 Emmy nomination voting ends today, it’s about handicapping who might even make it to that next stage. And with the Television Academy once again touting the largest number of Primetime Emmy submissions in its history, that means there will also be more so-called snubs than ever.



So, TV Academy members, as you’re marking your nomination ballots, let’s take a look at series and performances that you shouldn’t forget. I don’t need to rave about sure things like “Hacks” Season 2, but I fear shows including “Pen15,” “The Other Two,” “As We See It,” “Winning Time” and “Pam & Tommy” may be passed over. (It’s that anticipated deluge of snubs that keeps me pushing for an extension to 10 nominees in major categories!)



