Awards HQ June 20: ‘The White Lotus’ Eligibility; ‘Bridgerton’ Podcast; Indie Stage 13 Aims for Emmy; Daytime Emmy Creative Arts Wins; and More!

Like I’ve said before, it’s hard to think about other things, including the Emmys. But nonetheless, we can’t let them win and completely destroy our spirits. We’ve all got jobs to do, and TV continues to have the power to educate and uplift, in addition to entertain. We need it more than ever. And now, let’s get going.

And now, two years later, we face dire straits in this country. Forces on the right are striking down voter rights in an attempt to silence the voices and rights of People of Color. Those same right wingers also are attacking women’s rights, and as it becomes likely that Roe v. Wade will be struck down this week, are waging a war on women. These same people are also going after the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals. Are trying to censor what we can read. They refuse to do anything about the guns that are killing our children, and in fact want more guns out there that will, in turn, kill more Americans. We live in dark times, and I fear in the last months of democracy. If there are no consequences to the insurrectionists who tried to stage a coup after the 2020 election, it will indeed happen next time. And at that point, the United States as we know it is over.

Let’s begin today by recognizing Juneteenth, now a national holiday and an opportunity to reflect on the history of the Black community in America and not just sweep it under the rug, like so many are trying to do by deriding history as “critical race theory,” and trying to stop schools and educators from exploring the truth of systemic racism in this nation and its impact on the population. But also the history of resistance and resilience that is even more important to teach. It’s now been two years since the murder of

I’ve been highlighting Emmy indie contenders in recent weeks, and that brings us to Stage 13. While technically a part of the Warner Bros. TV Group, Stage 13 operates as an indie studio focusing on young, diverse creators and stories for digital platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Netflix, HBO Max and CW Seed (which is now a part of The CW). Stage 13 programs also run on the studio’s own platform.“It’s part of our DNA to shed light on underrepresented cultures with intersectional storytelling, with diverse talent behind and in front of the camera. We want to share multicultural perspectives, spark a conversation, give a thrill, and take you on a wild, fun ride,” says Stage 13 senior VP/GMThis year’s Studio 13 priorities for the Emmys are “Two Sentence Horror Stories” and “March,” both of which also aired on The CW — coincidentally, making the two series the best shot at Emmy for the network, which is notoriously snubbed by Television Academy voters.“Two Sentence Horror Stories,” which has 103M+ views to date (according to Stage 13), is an anthology series that features stories from underrepresented cultures and wide range of topics.The series premiered in January on The CW and joined Netflix at the end of February. “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” comes from creator and exec producer, as well as showrunner and executive producer, executive producer, executive producerand executive producer. Not only was the writers room 100% women, but it was also 80% BIPOC. The show also utilized a 100% roster of diverse directors (representing women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, etc.)“In the true sense of a great psychological thriller, it will sneak up on you with surprising story and also give you something to think about – it’s not afraid to tackle provocative social and cultural issues of our time,” Mogollon says. “With creator and executive producer Vera Miao as a guiding force, the series succeeds at subverting expectations by centering BIPOC and LGBTQI+ characters so that their stories become all of our stories.”“March,” which premiered on The CW in January, centers on the marching band at the HBCU Prairie View A&M University in Texas. The PV Marching Storm started the fall season as No. 8 in the rankings, but as the production team followed the group, it rose in the rankings to No. 1. Filmmakers covered all aspects of the band members’ lives, including: a young hopeful becomes the band’s first Latino drum major, a trans student wants to make friends and have peer respect, members mourn the loss of dear friend, a flag twirler talks about her family’s tough time in a shelter and more.“The inspirational and dynamic stories of the Historically Black College and University experience in our series ‘March’ are important, especially for the moment our country is in right now,” Magollan says. “Seeing the incredible dedication and energy of the talented students of PVAMU’s Marching Storm both lifts and breaks the heart, as only powerful stories can.”Here are this year’s major Emmy drives for Stage 13:“Two Sentence Horror Stories” – Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series“March” – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program(“Two Sentence Horror Stories”) – Director for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie(“Two Sentence Horror Stories”) – Writer for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie“Two Sentence Horror Stories”) – Writer for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie(“Two Sentence Horror Stories”) – Director for A Limited or Anthology Series or Movieand(“Two Sentence Horror Stories”) – Director for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie(“Two Sentence Horror Stories”) – Music Composition for a Limited Series or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)(“Two Sentence Horror Stories”) – Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie(“Two Sentence Horror Stories”) – Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie“Two Sentence Horror Stories” — Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie“March” — Casting For a Reality Program