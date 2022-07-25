I’m just back from San Diego Comic-Con, where the fans were back — and so were the networks and studios. Further down I’ll share some images from key activations, but it was fun to see several Emmy contenders strutting their stuff. I also got a chance to moderate two panels for new shows — Dan Harmon ‘s new animated Fox comedy “Krapopolis,” and Peacock’s new thriller “The Resort” — which, who knows, could be 2023 Emmy contenders. As of this writing, we still don’t have an Emmy host… fine, I’ll do it. See you on stage on Sept. 12! Now, let’s get going!

According to Reelgood, there was a noticeable boost in viewership and engagement for the TV shows in the comedy series, drama series and limited or anthology series categories a week after the Emmy nominees’ announcement.Reelgood looks at weekly streaming and engagement activity, and data is indexed against the average of each title’s weekly streaming and engagement activity from January to July 2022. According to Reelgood, its weekly streaming engagement is an aggregate of behavioral data on the Reelgood site and apps, including playback, tracking, and other interactions.See below for the week to week growth for nominated series. For example, activity for “Ted Lasso” in the Reelgood platform was 1.15 times higher that week than the average streaming and engagement index activity it has had since January 2022. Here are the index for series the week of July 4, followed by the week of July 11. (Nominations were announced July 12.)“Abbott Elementary”: 0.48 to 1.65“Barry”: 0.71 to 0.88“Curb Your Enthusiasm”: 0.86 to 1.44“Hacks”: 0.97 to 1.18“Only Murders in the Building”: 3.55 to 3.37“Ted Lasso”: 0.77 to 1.15“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: 0.25 to 0.33“What We Do in the Shadows”: 1.89 to 4.19“Better Call Saul”: 0.7 to 1.76“Euphoria”: 0.17 to 0.29“Ozark”: 0.41 to 0.51“Severance”: 0.25 to 0.43“Squid Game”: 0.72 to 1.21“Stranger Things”: 2.39 to 2.22“Succession”: 0.63 to 1.31“Yellowjackets”: 0.69 to 1.15“Dopesick”: 0.44 to 1.35“Inventing Anna”: 0.17 to 0.62“Pam & Tommy”: 0.24 to 0.98“The Dropout”: 0.18 to 0.54“The White Lotus”: 0.69 to 2.25