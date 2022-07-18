Awards HQ July 18: Complete Emmy Nominations Recap, Everything You Need To Know Going Into Phase 2

Variety’s Sasha Urban, Wilson Chapman, Selome Hailu, Marc Malkin had the task on Emmy morning to chat with nominees and get their reactions to the big news. Here are three standouts; more can be found by clicking here. Read on:

Murray Bartlett, Supporting Actor Limited Series (“The White Lotus”)

How are you feeling today?

I’m feeling pretty great, as you can imagine. Just a little ecstatic.



The entire cast of “The White Lotus” got a ton of nominations this morning. How are you feeling about sharing that moment with your ensemble together?

It feels right. That it’s not one of us or two of us singled out because it’s such an ensemble piece, including the musicians who worked on the show and Mike [White] of course. So it feels like, if any of us are going to be nominated, all of us should be nominated. And it seems like almost all of us are. So it’s thrilling and fantastic. And I’m so happy for Mike, particularly, but for everyone. It’s so well deserved. There’s not a weak link in the show. It’s beautiful to see everyone getting some love for it.



Were there any nominations outside “The White Lotus” that you were happy to see today?

I adore Laura Linney, I’m a huge fan of “Ozark”, and I think she’s absolutely spectacular in that show. I got to work with Laura a few years ago on “Tales of the City,” so on a personal level, I just think she’s an exceptional human.



What are you working on next? Where can your fans from “The White Lotus” see you in the future?

At the moment, I’m wrapping shooting on another limited series called “Welcome to Chippendales. That’ll be out later in the year, in November. And I’m also doing the HBO adaptation of “The Last of Us.” It doesn’t come out until next year, but it’s an amazing team working on it. And it’s a beautifully crafted show. I think the scripts are amazing, and I love what I got to do in that show.



Were you a fan of “The Last of Us” before you joined the cast? Do you play video games at all?

I don’t know if it’s me or if it’s like my generation, but I’m not a gamer and I’m not very plugged into that world. But as soon as that job came up, and I mentioned it to people, they just gasped. And then when I dug into it, I mean it’s a phenomenon on many levels. It seems to be a game that people really respond to on a deep emotional level. It’s very cinematic and beautiful. So I gained a strong appreciation for it, but I’m not in that gaming world. So I was new to it when the job came up.



Obviously, you’re not going to be in future seasons of the White Lotus on account of Armond dying…

Well, you never know. Mike had joked to me about another season where we go back in time. I think that was a joke, but I like to think that it wasn’t, so we’ll see.



I would love to see it. We know the second season is taking place in Italy. Where do you think future seasons should be set?

I wonder whether Mike just invented this show so he could spend time in incredibly gorgeous places. So I think it’s going to be somewhere incredibly gorgeous if it goes into other seasons. Maybe somewhere, beautiful in Morocco or Portugal or some phenomenally gorgeous place that Mike gets to spend a few months in.

Sydney Sweeney, Supporting Actress Limited Series (“The White Lotus”); Supporting Actress Drama (“Euphoria”)

How are you doing today? Congratulations on your double nomination!

Thank you. I’m doing just fine. I’m honestly kind of out of words. I don’t know what to say.



One of the shows you were nominated for, “The White Lotus,” saw a lot of the cast get recognition. How does it feel to share that moment together?

We are just cheering each other on in our group chat. And we are so proud of one another. We’re so excited to be able to be sharing this moment with each other. It’s such a beautiful and lovely cast and experience that we had. So it’s great to see good people get to enjoy this.



You’re not going to be in the second season, but are you interested in going back to “The White Lotus” for a future season?

I would love to be back. I love working with Mike White, I think he’s such an incredibly talented writer and director and he’s such a joy to work with. You’re really laughing every day.



Season 2 is going to be in Italy. Any ideas for where future seasons should take place?

I mean Italy is one of my favorite places in the world so I’m a little bummed I missed that. Where should we go? I feel like if I say it, it could happen. so I want to make sure I choose very wisely. Spain could be fun. Japan could be interesting. Maybe like a safari jungle cruise through Africa.



Do you have any idea when “Euphoria” begins shooting again? What are you looking forward to doing with Cassie after the very messy season she had this year?

We will all be getting back together soon. I don’t know if I can actually say when, but soon. I’ve fallen in love with Cassie, and she’s on such a crazy roller coaster. I selfishly hope that she might still be on the ride, it’s really fun for me to be able to stretch my legs and challenge myself in that way. But I believe and trust Sam [Levinson] and what he does with these characters in the story. So I’m just excited to see what’s next.



Were there any shows outside of the two you were in that you were happy to see get recognized this morning?

I’m always a huge “Succession” fan. And I love “Ozark” so I’m really happy for Julia Garner, I think she is beyond talented. “Yellowstone” didn’t get anything, did they?



No, “Yellowstone” didn’t get anything.

I was cheering for “Yellowstone.” I feel like “Yellowstone” got snubbed.



What other projects are you working on? What can fans see you in coming up?

Currently I’m filming “Madame Webb.” And I can’t really say anything about my character, but I’m very excited. My first Marvel movie. So it’s been a lot of fun, a lot of training and just prep work to get into it and then I previously just finished “National Anthem” directed by Tony Toast from Bron studios. So I’m very excited for that character. Her name is Penny Joe, and she was a cute, sweet-hearted character. I loved her.

Melanie Lynskey, Lead Actress Drama (“Yellowjackets”)

How are you feeling?

I feel very overwhelmed. This is not a normal experience for me. So it’s a lot. I’m trying to be present.



Have you been talking to your fellow Yellowjackets?

I have. Tawny [Cypress] texted me immediately. And I texted Christina [Ricci], Christina and I are so excited and then all the young girls are sending messages. It’s really sweet. Like the most supportive cast of all time. [Sophie Nelisse] sent me the sweetest message and I mean, honestly, I just love them all so much. The best part about it is that the show got nominated and we can all celebrate together. It’s just like, so exciting.



Was there anything that you were excited about outside of Yellowjackets?

There was one I was bummed about because I voted for Britt Lower. She’s such a genius. Next year, I trust that it will happen. But I was so thrilled for Adam Scott. I just think he’s wonderful. And Sarah Paulson is a very dear friend of mine. I thought she was so incredible in that show and I’m really happy that she felt recognized for that performance. Hamish Patel for “Station Eleven” was so exciting.



Your husband, Jason Ritter, was on “Candy” with you and you had said that you would love for him to be on “Yellowjackets.” Has there been any movement on that?

There hasn’t been. I don’t know. He was like, “Oh god, why would you say that?”



I know you’re starting filming for Season 2 soon. What is Shauna most worried about?

I haven’t read any scripts. And I’m constantly surprised by the scripts. They always take it in a direction that is more interesting than anything I could have imagined. So I don’t know. I don’t really know what is going to be happening with Shauna. I would imagine that she would be slowly coming to terms with the fact that she killed her lover and covered it up — my personal feeling is that’s not going to stay a secret. It’s so amazing to be on a show where whatever I’m doing the moment, I see that script pop up on the email, I just read it instantly. I cannot wait to read them.



The show has obviously been so great with casting actresses from the ‘90s. Is there anyone that you would love to see on a future season of the show?

For some reason Robin Tunney, because she was such a great support for me when we were starting out in the ‘90s. She had a much fancier agent than me and she was always showing the scripts that she was getting to audition for and being like, “You should go out for this!” and she was so supportive and lovely. I just thought of Robin, but I mean, there’s any number of people, of course.



How are you celebrating today? Do you have any plans?

I think we’re gonna go out and buy a fridge. Very glamorous. I think Best Buy.



Well, I hope it’s the best fridge you’ve ever had.

Thank you, I might like level up a little bit on the fridge. I’m feeling extra fancy.



