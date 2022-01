Awards HQ Jan. 25: How to Save This Year’s Oscars Telecast; Emmy FYC Events Return; SAG Awards TV Predictions

Today is, which means it’s nowuntil the DGA Awards TV nominations onuntil the PGA Awards TV nominations onuntil the Oscars nominations onuntil the SAG Awards onuntil the Film Independent Spirit Awards onuntil the DGA Awards onuntil the Critics Choice Awards onuntil the BAFTA Awards onuntil the PGA Awards onuntil the WGA Awards on; anduntil the Oscars onOh, anduntil the Emmy online entry process begins onuntil the Emmy entry deadline onuntil Emmy nominations-round voting begins on; anduntil Emmy nominations are announced on(But most importantly, for those of you observing Dry January, much like myself, it’s stillbefore. This has been the longest month in history.)Whew. Happy winter awards season, everyone. Or as we call it in TV, just a continuation of the 12-month, 365-days-a-year awards calendar. As a matter of fact, Emmy season is already underway: Awards directors and publicists for the studios, networks and streamers, bless them, just endured two days of clawing and pouncing on Emmy FYC dates. More on that in a moment.It’s gonna be a busy year, but before we get to the Emmys , let’s check in with the more immediate awards calendar. Buckle up, wash your hands and grab a KN95 mask. Here’s the latest on the TV awards trail!

Do the kids still call things “HAWT”? Did they ever? Either way, this cover is HAWT. And yes, I’m clearly biased, since I wrote the damn thing.andspent months working together on the set of Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy.” Yet when they recently reunited for a photo session it was a bit jarring to both actors.“I barely met Sebastian out of, and he barely met me out of my,” James says. “It was really surreal to do even the Variety shoot. We were like, ‘Oh, hey, so that’s what you look like!’”That’s a testament to the amount of work James and Stan put into studying and emulating the real-life characteristics of Anderson and Lee — and just how well the production’s hair, makeup and wardrobe crews perfected their physical transformation. The look is so spot-on that when Hulu released the first photos of the “Pam & Tommy” stars in May, it quickly went viral on social media. “I was blown away,” Stan says. “The hair and makeup team deserve all the accolades that they can get.”“Pam & Tommy” is a fun watch, and also has a lot to say about culture, the birth of the Internet, how female celebrities are treated so differently from male stars, and how we’ve grown in some ways, but not others. It’s also a lot of fun. Read on here

I mean, I’m clearly posting this partly to include that photo ofandfrom “Yellowjackets” (although the entire cast is killer — LITERALLY — and bad ass). I can’t get the theme song out of my head. I have weird dreams that touch on the show. It has had quite an impact on me.But that’s just part of the news coming out of this year’s WGA nominations. “Only Murders in the Building,” “Hacks,” “Loki” and “Yellowjackets” are among the top nominees for this year’s Writers Guild Awards, announced on Jan. 13. Winners will be honored at a joint 2021 Writers Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 20, 2022.The nominations from the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) include outstanding achievement in television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing during 2021.“Only Murders” led the WGA tally with three noms, including comedy, new series and comedy episodic. Shows with two nominations include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Loki,” “The Morning Show,” “Succession,” “Yellowjackets,” “Hacks,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons.” HBO led all networks with nine (or if you include HBO Max, 12); followed by Apple TV Plus, FX, Hulu, NBC, Netflix and PBS, all with six. (If you include promotional writing, CBS also received six.)Here’s the list of major category nominations:“The Handmaid’s Tale,” written by Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacey Heldrich, John Herrera, Bruce Miller, Aly Monroe, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman; Hulu“Loki,” written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron; Disney Plus“The Morning Show,” written by Jeff Augustin, Brian Chamberlayne, Kerry Ehrin, Kristen Layden, Erica Lipez, Justin Matthews, Adam Milch, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Torrey Speer, Scott Troy, Ali Vingiano; Apple TV Plus“Succession,” written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO“Yellowjackets,” written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” written by Larry David, Steve Leff, Carol Leifer, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein; HBO“Hacks,” written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO Max“Only Murders in the Building,” written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu“Ted Lasso,” written by Jane Becker, Ashley Nicole Black, Leann Bowen, Sasha Garron, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Michael Orton-Toliver, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV Plus“What We Do in the Shadows,” written by Jake Bender, Jemaine Clement, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Lauren Wells; FX Networks“Hacks,” written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael H. Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO Max“Loki,” written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron; Disney Plus“Only Murders in the Building,” written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu“Reservation Dogs,” written by Tazbah Rose Chavez, Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Migizi Pensoneau, Tommy Pico, Taika Waititi, Bobby Wilson; FX Networks“Yellowjackets,” written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime“American Horror Story: Double Feature,” written by Brad Falchuk, Manny Coto, Ryan Murphy, Kristen Reidel, Reilly Smith; FX Networks“Mare of Easttown,” written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO“Midnight Mass,” written by James Flanagan, Mike Flanagan, Elan Gale, Jeff Howard, Dani Parker; Netflix“Them: Covenant,” written by Christina Ham, Little Marvin, David Matthews, Dominic Orlando, Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, Francine Volpe; Prime Video“The White Lotus,” written by Mike White; HBO“Halston,” written by Ian Brennan, Ted Malawer, Ryan Murphy, Tim Pinckney, Sharr White, Kristina Woo, Based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines; Netflix“Impeachment: American Crime Story,” written by Flora Birnbaum, Sarah Burgess, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Pearle, Based on the book A Vast Conspiracy by Jeffrey Toobin; FX Networks“Maid,” written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land; Netflix“The Underground Railroad,” written by Jihan Crowther, Allison Davis, Jacqueline Hoyt, Barry Jenkins, Nathan C. Parker, Adrienne Rush, Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead; Prime Video“WandaVision,” written by Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Chuck Hayward, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Based on the Marvel Comics; Disney PlusRead more here

In the latest Variety Awards Circuit video presented by HBO, Variety Deputy TV Editorand Variety Co-Editor-in-Chiefreacted to the recently announced SAG Award nominations, discussing the shows recognized in the comedy series ensemble category.“It is not a new thing to say about the comedies, but it still strikes me that every one of these shows expands the definition of what we would have traditionally called a comedy,” Littleton said. “It is just a wealth of riches right now.”The two talked about the five shows nominated in the category, which includes a mix of breakout, first-season hits like HBO Max’s “Hacks” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” buzzy returning favorites such as Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” and Hulu’s “The Great,” and Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” which ended its acclaimed run with its third and final season last year.While Littleton and Schneider praised all five shows, Littleton said she is personally hoping for “Hacks” to win. Describing the show as “what she needed in the moment,” Littleton said she devoured the comedy in a day. She and Schneider both praised the cast of the show, particularly the central performance ofas comedian Deborah Vance, and the strong work ofopposite Smart.Schneider predicted that the award could go to “Ted Lasso,” which won four Emmys last year, including best comedy series.won a SAG Award for his performance last year, but the show itself missed out on the ensemble award, which went to Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek.” However, Schneider also said the category was his favorite in this year’s SAG lineup, and strong contenders such as “Only Murders in the Building” and “Hacks” could easily triumph come awards night.“Honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked if any one of these won the SAG ensemble,” Schneider said.Watch above, or click here .

This year, for the first time since March 2020, Emmy in-person events are making a comeback. The TV Academy didn’t hold any officially sanctioned in-person FYC events last year, keeping them all virtual, with the exception of drive-in screenings/panels. Drive-ins remain an option in 2022, and fully virtual panels will also continue to be a part of the mix. But the in-person allowance means that outlets like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video can once again potentially open their pricey pop-up FYC events spaces, while others will return to the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at its North Hollywood headquarters.Obviously talking about live in-person events feels a bit strange at the moment, given the omicron surge and how the rise in COVID-19 cases has forced January and February events to be postponed, canceled or moved to virtual. But the hope is by March, the omicron wave will have passed and gatherings can resume with the proper precautions.“We continue to work with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to ensure all possible safety measures are in place when holding live, in-person events for Television Academy members,” the org said on its website, in a note directed at networks and studios. “For 2022’s FYC events, we anticipate that you may choose between holding an in-person screening and/or panel, a live-streamed event, a streaming pre-recorded event, or a drive-in screening with or without a panel. We’d recommend considering hybrid events – an in-person event that is live-streamed or recorded for VOD – to maximize member reach.”FYC events will take place starting Monday, March 14, through Wednesday, June 15. (That’s the day before nominations-round Emmy voting, which takes place from Thursday, June 16 through Monday, June 27, begins.)Like last year, given the sheer volume of Emmy contenders eager for an FYC slot, there can be up to four events per day — two 5 p.m. slots and two 7 p.m. slots each weeknight, plus two 2 p.m. and two 7 p.m. slots every Saturday and Sunday. But the weeknight 5 p.m. slots can only be virtual.Get the full scoop here

My colleaguesand— a.k.a. #ClayAndWagz — have the skinny on the Oscar host frontrunners here . The tl;dr: The Academy is looking for multiple hosts.andaren’t happening. But perhapsandwill — or at least, they’re among the favorites.That goes back to a piece I did, after ABC revealed that there would indeed be a host for this year’s ceremony, after three years without one, suggesting that the “Only Murders in the Building” stars should be a shoo-in.As ABC Entertainment president recently told me , the trio is at the top of his wishlist, stating, “They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it.”Well, that’s good enough for me. Listen, I don’t need a contributing producer credit (although, hey, I won’t refuse one), but I’ve done a bit of the heavy lifting for ABC and the Academy, and have mapped out what an Oscars with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez might look like — along with a heavy emphasis on celebrating the experience of going to the movie theater, something the industry really needs right now. Here’s my plan:Cold open on hosts Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez on stage. But they’re not on stage at the Dolby. They’re at the TCL Chinese Theatre next door, and they’re in front of a crowd of movie fans. They make a few cracks about what they’re doing and how “normal” and “real” everyone looks. And then they begin their celebration of the movie going experience. Both the suburban 30-plex and the historic movie palaces, like the Chinese. As a matter of fact, movies have regularly played a role in movies…Cut to a package of clips featuring iconic stars and characters attending the movies (while the hosts head over to the Dolby).Opening credits, straight to the show-stopping first performance of the night (one of the nominated songs).After that, go straight to the first award of the evening.After the first ad break, you’re back with Steve, Martin and Selena — and it’s time to do their real opening monologue.From there, more awards, with music performances also staggered throughout the evening.Save the pre-taped Steve/Martin/Selena package for hour two (it’s usually the highlight – don’t waste it so soon!)Other package ideas: “The Simpsons” short goes deep into the Oscars. (Better get them on this now!)Another one will feature iconic actors and nominated stars returning to the movie theater they used to frequent while growing up. Maybe it was at a mall. But either way, show them popping up and surprising fans as they’re heading in or heading out, and include them explaining what going to the movies means to them.Start a contest where three lucky movie fans get a trip to Los Angeles to attend the Oscars — and here’s the key part. In a brief game show-like moment, the three players will be on stage to answer movie trivia and a chance to win a lifetime movie pass to a partner chain. Martin Short is the host of this segment, of course.“Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film” didn’t become an Oscar category. But there’s no reason you can’t award a certificate to 2021 box office champ “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” bringing the stars on stage for a quick reunion.Send a comedian correspondent to the most remote or smallest town movie theater in America to do a live spot, showcasing how important that tiny theater is to their community. And then surprise them with a donation to keep that movie theater going.A separate tribute to Sidney Poitier beyond the in memoriam.TikTok challenge: Steve and Martin star in their own TikTok videos, to both be posted on Selena’s account at the very beginning of the night. (Perhaps this happens during the monologue.) Throughout the evening, we check in on whose video gets more likes, with the Senior TikTok Star to be named at the end of the evening.Reunion: In a tongue-in-cheek parody of reunion specials, we reunite Steve with his “Bringing Down the House” co-starsandto share their memories — but it quickly becomes a roast of Steve Martin.Martin Short brings back Jiminy Glick to, of course, go through the Dolby and have some fun with the celebrities in the audience who would be game with his nonsense.At one point,andcome out as Steve Martin and Martin Short, and play it completely straight, inhabiting the two as they tell a few jokes and introduce the next presenters. It’s never explained.Geek Off: Sure, it sounds likeis a Star Wars fan.. but can he face off with Star Wars Geek #1Selena Gomez performs the In Memoriam song — first time a host has done that on the Oscars. Another historic moment!That’s just the beginning. We’re on Martin/Short/Gomez Watch. Check back next week for more.