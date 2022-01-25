Awards HQ Jan. 25: How to Save This Year’s Oscars Telecast; Emmy FYC Events Return; SAG Awards TV Predictions

Peak TV Tally: According to FX Research, A Record 559 Original Scripted Series Aired in 2021



According to FX Research, which has been counting the number of shows on TV since it got into the scripted game with “The Shield” in 2002, there were 559 adult scripted original series across broadcast, cable and streaming services last year. That’s up a whopping 66 from 2020 (a 13 percent change), when there were 493 shows. The previous high was 2019’s 532 series.



This past year’s comeback was likely fueled by series that were delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic-related production shutdowns. But it’s also likely the result of several more streamers entering the game since the decade began, including Peacock, HBO Max and a rebranded Paramount Plus, which are now humming with ever-increasing volume.



In comparison, on the eve of the streaming revolution in 2011, there were 266 original scripted series on television — 116 on broadcast, 33 on pay cable, 111 on basic cable, and 6 — you read that right, SIX — on streaming/online services. And when FX got into the game with “The Shield” in 2002, there were 182 scripted series on TV (135 on broadcast, 17 on pay cable, 30 on basic cable, and none on streaming/online since that didn’t really exist yet).



Unlike past years, FX opted not to break down the tally by broadcast, network or streaming. And the list doesn’t include non-English language shows (i.e., no “Squid Game”), children’s programs or short-form content (like the former Quibi originals that debuted on Roku).



The SAG Awards are usually good for a few shockers, but there’s rarely one as big as this year’s omission of Kristen Stewart for her heralded performance in “Spencer.” That puzzling absence tops the list of head scratchers, but there were some fun surprises on the film side as well, including the first major nod for Bradley Cooper’s turn in “Licorice Pizza” and a strong showing for “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.”



Meanwhile, it was just two years ago that the SAG Awards made history by awarding the Korean-language drama “Parasite” as best cast in a motion picture. Now, with a drama ensemble nomination for Netflix’s South Korean series “Squid Game,” the kudocast is poised to do the same on the TV side.



Not only was “Squid Game” nominated in the ensemble drama field, but stars Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae were nominated in the female drama actor and male drama actor categories, respectively.



In TV, Emmy darlings “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” were tops with five a piece, followed by “Mare of Easttown,” “The Morning Show” and “Squid Game,” with four. “Only Murders in the Building” received three.



“Succession” made waves by going from completely being snubbed by the SAG Awards in its first two seasons to becoming the first series ever to land three of the five slots in the male actor in a drama series category.



The SAG Awards are still considered a precursor to the Academy Awards in many ways, but there is not as much guaranteed correlation on the television side of the ballot, for the eventual Primetime Emmy Awards in September. And frustratingly, the SAG Awards still doesn’t recognize limited series ensemble casts, even though those feature some of the year’s biggest casts and best performances.



Among the biggest SAG snubs of 2022: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and “Pose.” Star Rodriguez broke new ground this year as the first trans actress ever to win a Golden Globe Award, landing the honor for drama actress.



But of course, in a weird year in which the Globes weren’t televised and nominees didn’t attend the stripped-down announcement, Rodriguez didn’t get to experience the usual celebratory moment. Sadly, she also won’t get that opportunity at the SAG Awards, which ignored her stunning performance in the show’s final episodes. “Pose” had never received a SAG Award nomination, so snubs for “Pose” are nothing new: But this year, it felt like at the very least, Rodriguez and Billy Porter might receive noms, even if the show didn’t land in the drama ensemble field. But alas, it didn’t happen.



Read on as Variety breaks down more the biggest snubs and surprises of the 28th Annual SAG Awards



“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize.



Winners will be revealed during the annual ceremony, hosted by seven-time Image Award winner Anthony Anderson, on Feb. 26. The two-hour live TV special begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on BET. It will proceed without an in-person audience due to the ever-changing developments with COVID-19.



Netflix leads nominations across motion picture and television categories. “The Harder They Fall” and HBO’s “Insecure” are tied for the lead with 12 nods in their respective categories. H.E.R. is the most-nominated musician with six nods.



“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae nabbed two nominations for the hit HBO comedy’s final season, earning recognition in both the lead actress and outstanding writing categories. The show’s main cast — including Yvonne Orji (also nominated for outstanding actress), Jay Ellis (outstanding actor), Kendrick Sampson (supporting actor), Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales (both in the supporting actress category) — and guest performer Christina Elmore were also recognized. Prentice Penny and Melina Matsoukas earned nods in the outstanding directing category. Joining “Insecure” in the outstanding comedy series race are “black-ish,” “Harlem,” “Run the World” and “The Upshaws.”



The outstanding drama series contenders are “9-1-1,” “All American,” “Godfather of Harlem,” “Pose” and “Queen Sugar.” “Pose” star Billy Porter earned a total of three nominations, outstanding actor in a drama series, outstanding literary work – biography/autobiography (“Unprotected: A Memoir”) and outstanding character voice-over performance, television (“Fairfax”).



Outstanding Comedy Series

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Harlem” (Amazon Studios)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Run the World” (Starz)

“The Upshaws” (Netflix)



Outstanding Drama Series

“9-1-1” (Fox)

“All American” (The CW)

“Godfather of Harlem” (Epix)

“Pose” (FX Network)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)



Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“Colin in Black & White” (Netflix)

“Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

“Love Life” (HBO Max)

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Studios)



Outstanding Talk Series

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Hart to Heart” (Peacock)

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

“Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)

“The Real” (Syndicated)



Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” (HBO Max)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Wild ‘n Out” (VH1)



Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“BET Awards 2021” (BET)

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer” (Netflix)

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” (Amazon Studios)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)



In the land of the linear, sports continue to save the day, helping stabilize viewership this year for at least two of the four major broadcast networks. On the flip side, COVID be damned, a year without a contentious political season left most of the news networks with massive declines. Double-digit dips remain the reality for most of the basic and premium networks — a trend that becomes more acute as even those networks’ owners eagerly shoo viewers away from that old-fashioned delivery system and on to their newfangled streaming services.



Below are the top 50 broadcast, cable and premium cable networks in 2021, among total viewers. [For historical record, here are previous year-end network rankers: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015.] THE MOST-WATCHED NETWORKS OF 2021 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS) RANK NETWORK VIEWERS (000) % CHANGE 1. CBS 5,574 0% 2. NBC 5,484 +9% 3. ABC 4,077 -10% 4. Fox 3,683 -12% 5. Fox News Channel 2,394 -34% 6. ESPN 1,618 +11% 7. MSNBC 1,537 -28% 8. Univision 1,432 -1% 9. HGTV 1,243 -9% 10. Hallmark Channel 1,115 -7% 11. CNN 1,114 -38% 12. TNT 1,087 +10% 13. Ion 1,044 -13% 14. Telemundo 1,034 +3% 15. TBS 1,026 -4% TLC 1,026 -25% 17. History 925 -12% 18. Discovery Channel 920 -11% 19. USA Network 848 -6% 20. Food Network 820 -14% 21. The CW 813 0% 22. INSP 788 +17% 23. Me TV 752 -2% 24. Bravo 705 -13% 25. Lifetime 690 +4% 26. Investigation Discovery 640 -17% 27. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 579 -8% 28. A&E 560 -32% 29. UniMás 525 +9% 30. TV Land 518 -9% 31. AMC 504 -15% FX 504 -12% 33. WE TV 456 -4% 34. Paramount Network 434 -7% 35. Syfy 428 -5% 36. Freeform 423 -16% 37. National Geographic 421 +1% 38. Grit 412 +4% 39. MTV 399 -10% 40. Game Show Network 394 -9% 41. Adult Swim 386 -25% 42. Travel Channel 371 -16% 43. BET 365 -4% 44. Nick at Nite 356 -19% 45. Animal Planet 355 -14% 46. Nickelodeon 335 -32% 47. ESPN 2 304 +48% 48. Comedy Central 301 -12% 49. Oxygen 300 -4% 50. Fox Sports 1 294 +25% SOURCE: NIELSEN, NPM (12/28/2020-11/28/2021, LIVE+7 AND 11/29/2021-12/12/2021, LIVE+SD VS. 12/30/2019-11/29/2020, LIVE+7 AND 11/30/2020-12/13/2020, LIVE+SD) MON-SAT 8PM-11PM/SUN 7PM-11PM, AD-SUPPORTED AND PREMIUM PAY NETWORKS. NAT GEO MUNDO BASED ON NPM-H. RANKED BY 2021 YEAR-TO-DATE. For the entire list of all 153 Nielsen-reported networks, plus the top 50 in adults 18-49, go here. ********** ‘Squid Game’ Is Eligible for a Primetime Emmy, and Netflix Could Make TV History



The breakout Netflix hit has become a front-runner in what may be the most competitive TV awards season ever as shows that had been on hiatus return and new streamers put up their wares for the first time. And regardless of the outcome, “Squid Game” is poised to make history.



“Squid Game” earned its first U.S. honor in late November, when the Gotham Awards named it this year’s breakthrough long – form series. Since then, the show has been nominated for key SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards. At the Globes, O Yeong-su won the supporting actor in a drama award.



The show also recently made history at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first non-English-language series and first Korean series to score a nomination.



Netflix has been positioning the show to enter the major TV awards shows and make waves in perhaps the same way another project from South Korea, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” picked up kudos all the way to an Oscars best picture win in 2020.



As Variety confirmed last fall, “Squid Game,” which has quickly become one of the most-watched Netflix series of all time, is indeed eligible for Primetime Emmy consideration.



According to a TV Academy spokesperson, because “Squid Game” was produced under guidance from Netflix, which is an American company, and it was always intended to be distributed in the U.S., it can be entered in the Primetime Emmy race.



But since “Squid Game” was produced internationally, it is also eligible to enter the International Emmys. But it has to choose and can’t enter both, as both the Los Angeles-based TV Academy and the New York-based International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have rules preventing Emmy double-dipping.



Read more



And also, watch us have some fun with the “Squid Game” folks as Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo and Director Hwang Dong-hyuk answer who is most likely to win Squid Game in real life, most likely to improvise on set, most likely to Google themselves, and more:



As announced in December, the drama/comedy rule change: “Categorization based on program length for a comedy or drama series has been eliminated. Episode length will no longer dictate submission categories. Instead, producers will now determine category submission with the stipulation that the Television Academy’s Industry Panel reserves the right to review the producer’s preference. Comedy and drama series are defined as programs with multiple episodes (minimum of six) in which the content is primarily comedic for comedy series entries or primarily dramatic for dramatic series entries. In addition, the ongoing theme, storyline and main characters are presented under the same title and have continuity of production supervision. The exception is programming under 20 minutes, which must be submitted in short-form categories.”



Also, with “limited series” often returning with a new story (read: “American Horror Story” or next up, “The White Lotus”), the Academy has further clarified that a limited series’ “story arc must be completely resolved within its season, with no on-going storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons,” and that “subsequent seasons of a limited series must cover completely new ground, requiring no knowledge of the events of the previous season.”



Among other changes: Music supervisors will now be solely eligible to win the Emmy in their category (ending the practice that some shows have had of adding the showrunner’s name to the mix as well). And in a note on non-English language production, the Academy has removed the stipulation that it would give the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at least 18 months notice prior to the creation of new non-English language categories. (Although the TV Academy has not yet actually added a non-English category, this is perhaps a sign that it’s on the table.)



Meanwhile, as previously announced, the Academy has redefined the definition of theatrical motion pictures, ruling that any film placed on the viewing platform for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be deemed a theatrical motion picture and thus ineligible for the Emmy competition. This rule is meant to finally resolve the “double-dipping” that had taken place in the documentary world, where docs that failed to receive an Oscar nom tried again at the Emmys.



The Academy also announced changes in the stunts and voice-over categories and expanded entry eligibility for various professionals working on reality programming, animation and special visual effects.



“We’re no longer looking at the clock to decide what’s daytime, and what’s primetime,” NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp told Variety. “That just no longer makes sense, in the way consumers currently watch TV. I think this realignment reflects that and allows us to have more clarity between the two competitions. I think it also makes it a lot easier for creators in our community who were getting increasingly confused — ‘I produce a show for a streaming platform, that I intend to be consumed at all different times. So where does that put me?’”



Most notably, the alignment shifts all scripted programming to enter the Primetime Emmys, with two exceptions: Daytime soap operas — defined as “multi-camera, weekday daily serials” and any spinoffs or reboots of those sudsers — will remain with the Daytime Emmys. And as previously announced, all children’s fare are now be a part of the new Children’s & Family Emmys, which launches in 2022 as a new ceremony.



That means all of the non-daily soaps that had previously competed in the Daytime Emmys — series like Amazon Prime Video’s “Studio City” and Popstar TV’s “The Bay” — will now move to Primetime consideration. “Studio City” won the Daytime Emmy last year for outstanding limited drama series, in which it competed against “The Bay,” “A House Divided” (UMC) and “Beacon Hill” (Reel Women’s Network); but that category will be discontinued.



In the talk fields, the TV Academy and NATAS will keep two separate talk show competitions in both the Daytime and Primetime competitions for now. But the orgs have added language specifying the format and style characteristics that make a “daytime talk show” vs. a primetime or late-night talker. Series that have previously competed in the Daytime Emmys will continue to do so, and late night in the Primetime Emmys. But shows will be allowed to petition to switch competitions if they can make a case that they belong in that ceremony. “Ellen” is an example of a talk show that has a format to late-night shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” or “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” but will remain in the daytime competition because of precedent. But future daytime shows in the style of “Ellen” may want to submit in the Primetime Emmys.



NATAS also announced that it has scrapped the morning show and Spanish-language morning show categories from the Daytime Emmys, noting that the more news-oriented morning shows (like “Today” and “Good Morning America”) should compete in the News & Documentary Emmys, while the more chat-oriented morning shows (like the third hours of “Today” and “GMA”) should move to talk.



Read more The walls that long separated the L.A.-based Television Academy and its New York counterpart, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, continue to be torn down. In the latest agreement between the two orgs, several more categories have been realigned to focus on genre, rather than dayparts, as a way to divide eligibility between the Primetime and Daytime Emmys.“We’re no longer looking at the clock to decide what’s daytime, and what’s primetime,” NATAS president/CEOtold Variety. “That just no longer makes sense, in the way consumers currently watch TV. I think this realignment reflects that and allows us to have more clarity between the two competitions. I think it also makes it a lot easier for creators in our community who were getting increasingly confused — ‘I produce a show for a streaming platform, that I intend to be consumed at all different times. So where does that put me?’”Most notably, the alignment shifts all scripted programming to enter the Primetime Emmys, with two exceptions: Daytime soap operas — defined as “multi-camera, weekday daily serials” and any spinoffs or reboots of those sudsers — will remain with the Daytime Emmys. And as previously announced, all children’s fare are now be a part of the new Children’s & Family Emmys, which launches in 2022 as a new ceremony.That means all of the non-daily soaps that had previously competed in the Daytime Emmys — series like Amazon Prime Video’s “Studio City” and Popstar TV’s “The Bay” — will now move to Primetime consideration. “Studio City” won the Daytime Emmy last year for outstanding limited drama series, in which it competed against “The Bay,” “A House Divided” (UMC) and “Beacon Hill” (Reel Women’s Network); but that category will be discontinued.In the talk fields, the TV Academy and NATAS will keep two separate talk show competitions in both the Daytime and Primetime competitions for now. But the orgs have added language specifying the format and style characteristics that make a “daytime talk show” vs. a primetime or late-night talker. Series that have previously competed in the Daytime Emmys will continue to do so, and late night in the Primetime Emmys. But shows will be allowed to petition to switch competitions if they can make a case that they belong in that ceremony. “Ellen” is an example of a talk show that has a format to late-night shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” or “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” but will remain in the daytime competition because of precedent. But future daytime shows in the style of “Ellen” may want to submit in the Primetime Emmys.NATAS also announced that it has scrapped the morning show and Spanish-language morning show categories from the Daytime Emmys, noting that the more news-oriented morning shows (like “Today” and “Good Morning America”) should compete in the News & Documentary Emmys, while the more chat-oriented morning shows (like the third hours of “Today” and “GMA”) should move to talk.Read more here ********** ‘Yellowstone’ Producer on When to Expect Season 5, and How Its SAG Nomination Proves the Show Has Finally Conquered ‘All of the U.S.’ David Glasser told Variety that he, showrunner Taylor Sheridan and the other keepers of the growing “Yellowstone” enterprise are ready to capitalize on the moment.



“It’s now an ‘all of U.S.’ show,” said Glasser, who’s the CEO of 101 Studios. “It definitely hit the middle [of the country] in the beginning and then spread out. And that’s great, because I think there’s still a lot of audience to grow… What started with my friends in Nashville and Texas calling me, now all of a sudden my friends in New York and LA and San Francisco and Miami are calling. And so I think the show’s got incredible legs.”



The SAG Awards recognizing “Yellowstone” first makes sense, given the wide, cross-country membership of SAG-AFTRA. “SAG voters are everywhere, and that’s great representation,” Glasser said. “We could not be happier for the show to get the recognition that we truly believe it deserves. It’s just truly a great ensemble, so I think it’s the perfect sort of launching point for the show.”



Read more Most hit shows begin to see their ratings and awards recognition erode by Season 4. But for “Yellowstone,” it’s only beginning. With a SAG Awards nomination for drama ensemble — the show’s first major kudos nod — executive producertold Variety that he, showrunnerand the other keepers of the growing “Yellowstone” enterprise are ready to capitalize on the moment.“It’s now an ‘all of U.S.’ show,” said Glasser, who’s the CEO of 101 Studios. “It definitely hit the middle [of the country] in the beginning and then spread out. And that’s great, because I think there’s still a lot of audience to grow… What started with my friends in Nashville and Texas calling me, now all of a sudden my friends in New York and LA and San Francisco and Miami are calling. And so I think the show’s got incredible legs.”The SAG Awards recognizing “Yellowstone” first makes sense, given the wide, cross-country membership of SAG-AFTRA. “SAG voters are everywhere, and that’s great representation,” Glasser said. “We could not be happier for the show to get the recognition that we truly believe it deserves. It’s just truly a great ensemble, so I think it’s the perfect sort of launching point for the show.”Read more here ********** AWARDS CIRCUIT PODCAST: ‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook on Shiv’s Roller Coaster Season and the Cast’s Real-Life Relationship On HBO’s “Succession,” Shiv Roy, as played by Sarah Snook, has experienced a bit of a roller coaster this season as she struggled to remain in her father’s inner circle. While media baron Logan Roy has declared war on his son Kendall, who is also on the outs with his siblings, Shiv suddenly finds herself upstaged by younger brother Roman.



But then came the season’s penultimate episode, when Roman’s creepy obsession with company CEO Gerri is made public — and suddenly Shiv has a new tool at her disposal to get back in. In the episode, Shiv exchanges monumental moments with Gerri, as well as her husband Tom — whom she doesn’t love but does love — and her absentee mother. It’s quite an insight into who Shiv is and how she became the way she is.



Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast spoke with Snook about Shiv’s tumultuous times, the relationships between the siblings — as well as the real-life actors who portray the Roys — and what she hopes happens next. We began by discussing what it was like to get back to “Succession” after the pandemic delayed production for nearly a year. Click and listen below:



********** ‘Yellowjackets,’ Lil Nas X and ‘West Side Story’ Land GLAAD Media Award Nominations Variety’s Marc Malkin reports::



GLAAD 33rd Media Awards nominees include Lil Nas X, “West Side Story,” “Hacks,” Anderson Cooper and “Yellowjackets.” HBO Max topped the streamers with 19 nominations, followed by Netflix with 17 and Hulu rounding out the top three with seven. Broadcast network noms were led by ABC with four and NBC and PBS with three each. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures was the only major film studio with multiple nominations, earning two.



Nominations include:



Outstanding Comedy Series

“Dickinson” (Apple TV+)

“Gentefied” (Netflix)

“Love, Victor” (Hulu)

“The Other Two” (HBO Max)

“Saved by the Bell” (Peacock)

“Sex Education” (Netflix)

“Shrill” (Hulu)

“Special” (Netflix)

“Twenties” (BET)

“Work in Progress” (Showtime)



Outstanding Drama Series

“9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox)

“Batwoman” (The CW)

“The Chi” (Showtime)

“Doom Patrol” (HBO Max)

“Good Trouble” (Freeform)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“The L Word: Generation Q” (Showtime)

“Pose” (FX)

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount Plus)

“Supergirl” (The CW)



Outstanding New TV Series

“4400” (The CW)

“Chucky” (Syfy/USA Network)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Harlem” (Prime Video)

“The Long Call” (BritBox)

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” (HBO Max)

“Sort Of” (HBO Max)

“With Love” (Prime Video)

“Y: The Last Man” (FX)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)



Outstanding TV Movie

“The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” (Hallmark Channel)

“The Fear Street Trilogy” (Netflix)

“Nash Bridges” (USA Network)

“Single All the Way” (Netflix)

“Under the Christmas Tree” (Lifetime)



Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Halston” (Netflix)

“It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

“Little Birds” (Starz)

“Love Life” (HBO Max)

“Master of None Presents: Moments in Love” (Netflix)

“Rurangi” (Hulu)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“Vigil” (Peacock)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)



Outstanding Reality Program

“12 Dates of Christmas” (HBO Max)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Family Karma” (Bravo)

“I Am Jazz” (TLC)

“Legendary” (HBO Max)

“MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock” (MTV)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“We’re Here” (HBO)



The GLAAD Media Awards will be held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on April 2, and in New York City on May 6 at the Hilton Midtown.