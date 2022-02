Awards HQ Feb. 1: ‘Bel-Air’ Exclusive, ‘Succession’ Dominates DGA Nominations, ‘Cobra Kai’ and More at the PGAs

Today is, which means it’s nowuntil the Oscars nominations onuntil the SAG Awards onuntil the Film Independent Spirit Awards onuntil the DGA Awards onuntil the Critics Choice Awards onuntil the BAFTA Awards onuntil the PGA Awards onuntil the WGA Awards on; anduntil the Oscars onOh, anduntil the Emmy online entry process begins onuntil the Emmy entry deadline onuntil Emmy nominations-round voting begins on; anduntil Emmy nominations are announced onOh, and yes, as of, Dry January is over! Pour one out! Literally. It was a long month.Also today, Oscar nominations voting ends at 5 p.m. sharp. There are less than two months until this year’s Academy Awards, which sounds like a long time — but I should remind you that ABC and the Academyhave not yet announced this year’s host. There’s not a lot of time left for those people (remember, Variety has confirmed there will be more than one) to have the time to put their stamp on it. I will again take the opportunity to note that the perfect idea is right under their noses — “Only Murders in the Building” starsand— and that in last week’s AWARDS HQ , I gave them an entire run of show to work on. It’s all ready to be produced, now it just needs to happen.And with that, on to this special edition of AWARDS HQ. Let’s get going!

In the latest Variety Awards Circuit video presented by HBO, Variety Deputy TV Editorand Variety Co-Editor-in-Chiefdiscuss the SAG Awards nominees for drama series ensemble.“The big question is, will SAG voters go with history, with a show like ‘Squid Game,’ or will they go with the huge gorilla in the room right now, which is, of course, ‘Succession,’” Schneider said.The duo also talked about the other three contenders — Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” and Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show” — and predicted the award will go to either HBO’s “Succession” or Netflix’s “Squid Game” — two of the most buzzed-about shows of the last year. “Succession” was the big winner at the 2021 Emmy Awards and 2022 Golden Globe Awards, but has never been nominated at the SAG Awards. “Squid Game,” meanwhile, made history this year by being the first non-English language TV show to be recognized by the Screen Actors Guild.The two also discussed the inclusion of “Yellowstone,” one of the highest-rated shows on TV that is only now receiving attention from awards bodies.“Popular shows do have an even higher hurdle in the awards,” Littleton said. “You got the audience, and now you want the awards. That is why a show like ‘Game of Thrones’ is such a unicorn, in that it’s something that is just massively popular, but also critically acclaimed. A show like ‘Yellowstone’ has a higher hurdle because it’s seen as popcorn TV.”Watch above, or click here

Call it now: “Succession” will win the DGA Award this year for drama. That’s because it’s the only nominee this year for drama: Five episodes of the HBO series’ third season filled all five nominated slots for this year’s DGA Awards category for dramatic series. The “Succession” sweep comes as the Directors Guild of America has revealed this year’s TV nominees for its 74th annual DGA Awards, including achievement in drama, comedy, limited/TV movie, variety, reality, children’s and commercials. On the comedy side, Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” led with three of the five DGA Awards nominations in the category, along with episodes of “Hacks” and “The White Lotus” (which somehow landed in the comedy field there). In the limited series race, two episodes of Hulu’s “Dopesick” face off against episodes of “Mare of Easttown,” “Station Eleven” and “The Underground Railroad.” HBO dominated the nominations, with ten — and then another five for HBO Max, which was in second place. (Combine the two, as WarnerMedia likes to do, and that was an overwhelming 15 total.) Behind them were Apple TV Plus, CBS and Hulu (which shared one nom with Searchlight and Onyx), with three nominations each, and then two apiece for Amazon Prime Video, Comedy Central, Hulu, National Geographic, NBC, Netflix and Paramount Plus. This year’s DGA Awards will take place on March 12, with details to come on how the ceremony will be handled. Key nominees:

Peacock is partnering with Crown & Conquer to help launch “Bel-Air” with a premiere event on Feb. 9 inspired by iconic images from the original “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” series. Given concerns over the omicron variant, the event shifted to a drive-into experience to meet all health and safety COVID-compliant measures.“Bel-Air: A Premiere Pull Up” will topline Peacock’s launch of the series, via a hybrid drive-into experience that will take guests on a journey in Will’s shoes – from his roots in Philly to his new home in Bel-Air – followed by the world premiere first episode screening.The event will feature a live Philly bike show, a drive-up cheesesteak window, a water ice truck and DJs from Philadelphia performing sets leading into the screening.“We wanted to create an experience that took guests through Will’s iconic journey from Philly to Bel Air in a way that felt authentic and allowed the community to come together, to call and respond and connect safely,” said a Peacock spokesperson. “The current landscape requires all of us to flip and switch upside down and find new and unique ways to share our content.”By the time you watch the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, you’re going to be very aware of Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” the streamer’s gritty reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Although NBC is not airing the premiere episode after the big game (instead, the network is flipping back to Winter Olympics coverage), it plans to strongly advise viewers to give “Bel-Air” a try at some point that evening. The show, which began as a viral video byin 2019, inspired producers, including the “Fresh Prince” himself,, to make it happen. Newcomerplays Will in “Bel-Air,” which was picked up for two seasons.The first three episodes of “Bel-Air” premiere on Super Bowl Sunday, witch new episodes weekly after that. Smith and Westbrook Studios are behind the show, with Universal TV. Co-Showrunners and executive producers are T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, while Cooper is on board as director, co-writer and EP as well.