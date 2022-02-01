Awards HQ Feb. 1: ‘Bel-Air’ Exclusive, ‘Succession’ Dominates DGA Nominations, ‘Cobra Kai’ and More at the PGAs

OK, we’re always there helping all of you win big awards. Now, how about a shout-out to your pals at Variety? Six of our covers from the past year are vying for the ASME 2022 Best Cover Contest Readers’ Choice Awards. Please help spread the word and also give us some likes! The winners are chosen from the number of likes they receive on Facebook.Get everyone you know to vote! Links are below:

Call it now: “Succession” will win the DGA Award this year for drama. That’s because it’s the only nominee this year for drama: Five episodes of the HBO series’ third season filled all five nominated slots for this year’s DGA Awards category for dramatic series. The “Succession” sweep comes as the Directors Guild of America has revealed this year’s TV nominees for its 74th annual DGA Awards, including achievement in drama, comedy, limited/TV movie, variety, reality, children’s and commercials. On the comedy side, Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” led with three of the five DGA Awards nominations in the category, along with episodes of “Hacks” and “The White Lotus” (which somehow landed in the comedy field there). In the limited series race, two episodes of Hulu’s “Dopesick” face off against episodes of “Mare of Easttown,” “Station Eleven” and “The Underground Railroad.” HBO dominated the nominations, with ten — and then another five for HBO Max, which was in second place. (Combine the two, as WarnerMedia likes to do, and that was an overwhelming 15 total.) Behind them were Apple TV Plus, CBS and Hulu (which shared one nom with Searchlight and Onyx), with three nominations each, and then two apiece for Amazon Prime Video, Comedy Central, Hulu, National Geographic, NBC, Netflix and Paramount Plus. This year’s DGA Awards will take place on March 12, with details to come on how the ceremony will be handled. Key nominees:

Peacock is partnering with Crown & Conquer to help launch “Bel-Air” with a premiere event on Feb. 9 inspired by iconic images from the original “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” series. Given concerns over the omicron variant, the event shifted to a drive-into experience to meet all health and safety COVID-compliant measures.“Bel-Air: A Premiere Pull Up” will topline Peacock’s launch of the series, via a hybrid drive-into experience that will take guests on a journey in Will’s shoes – from his roots in Philly to his new home in Bel-Air – followed by the world premiere first episode screening.The event will feature a live Philly bike show, a drive-up cheesesteak window, a water ice truck and DJs from Philadelphia performing sets leading into the screening.“We wanted to create an experience that took guests through Will’s iconic journey from Philly to Bel Air in a way that felt authentic and allowed the community to come together, to call and respond and connect safely,” said a Peacock spokesperson. “The current landscape requires all of us to flip and switch upside down and find new and unique ways to share our content.”By the time you watch the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, you’re going to be very aware of Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” the streamer’s gritty reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Although NBC is not airing the premiere episode after the big game (instead, the network is flipping back to Winter Olympics coverage), it plans to strongly advise viewers to give “Bel-Air” a try at some point that evening. The show, which began as a viral video byin 2019, inspired producers, including the “Fresh Prince” himself,, to make it happen. Newcomerplays Will in “Bel-Air,” which was picked up for two seasons.The first three episodes of “Bel-Air” premiere on Super Bowl Sunday, witch new episodes weekly after that. Smith and Westbrook Studios are behind the show, with Universal TV. Co-Showrunners and executive producers are T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, while Cooper is on board as director, co-writer and EP as well.