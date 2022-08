Awards HQ August 8: John Landgraf on FX Branding; ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Producer on Working with Legends; More!

And away we go, Phase 2 voting starts this Friday — and from there you have 10 days to mark your final ballot. You’re gonna need all the help you can get, which is why Variety is here for you!Our Variety Emmy Extra Editions, curated by, continue this week with the drama issue on August 8 (today!) and comedy on August 11. Of course,has his up-to-date predictions; we’ll get into that further down. Our weekly Variety Awards Circuit Podcast will double its pleasure this week with episodes on August 11 and August 12, including our Roundtable (moved to Friday to take advantage of voting). And this very newsletter, AWARDS HQ , will be back on Friday to also mark the start of the final awards voting.Thinking warm thoughts about Los Angeles icon, the best there ever was. And as this newsletter was going to press, we learned of the passing of. I can’t tell you what ON-J, “Physical” and “Xanadu” meant to be as a kid. She was my first musical icon. As an 8 year old living at Clark Air Base in the Philippines, at night I would wish on stars for the opportunity to meet her, even though I knew she was half way around the world. (There was one week that a Manila radio station did a spotlight on Olivia Newton-John, and I was there, recording it all on my tiny cassette player.) I named my imaginary radio station after her “Xanadu” character Kira, since it helpfully was four letters and started with a “K,” like all broadcasters west of the Mississippi. (And yes, everything I know about Greek mythology is courtesy “Xanadu.”) We watched “Grease” nonstop in our household… and completely missed all the innuendo. (Ditto “Physical,” by the way. I was 8. I really did think it was a song about getting into shape.) She’s forever an icon. RIP, ONJ!

Is FX still a network? Yes and no. And that continues to be the sticky question facing awards shows as they determine whether to credit FX for its shows that run exclusively on Hulu.Under chairman, FX now sees itself as a brand in the vein of Marvel and Lucasfilm, but under Disney General Entertainment oversight, developing/producing/marketing its own content that is then seen mostly on Hulu. (FX the channel, run byand, falls under Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.) As I’ve mentioned before, Nat Geo shows on Disney+ are credited to Disney+. So are Marvel and Lucasfilm shows. But because FX was historically a channel, and it still is (even though the linear network is no longer under Landgraf’s domain), it’s a definite gray area.Last week, following FX’s day at the virtual TV Critics Assn. press tour, I asked Landgraf about this. And even he admits it’s not an easy answer:Meanwhile, Landgraf also admits that he was wrong before about Peak TV — but he’s sticking his neck out again.“I’m going to foolishly make another prediction, which is that 2022 will be the high watermark” of scripted TV output, Landgraf told reporters. “In other words, that it will mark the peak of the peak TV era. It will take a year and a half to find out if I’m right this time, or we’ll have to eat crow yet again.”That’s because, according to FX Research, there have been 357 scripted series across broadcast cable and streaming that have launched through the month of June. That’s up 16% from this time last year, he said.That means this year will be another new record, and Landgraf said he believes that 2022 is still a bit inflated because of delayed productions finally premiering this year, and “the difficulty of initiating and maintaining and completing production during the COVID pandemic. I think that 16% surge you’ve seen in the first half of the years is pretty extraordinary given how many episodes and television series premiered last year.”Beyond that, Landgraf says he doesn’t see any further expansion via new streamers. “I think all the major streaming services have now launched,” he said. “We’ve seen a notable set of additions of new streaming services join the party in the last couple of years. And I think that process is complete. In other words, I don’t I don’t see new major purveyors of programming entering the scene as they have been continuously over the past decade or more. And in fact, there are some prior purveyors of of television programming that are kind of exiting the scenes.Read more about Landgraf’s take on Peak TV here