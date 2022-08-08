Awards HQ August 8: John Landgraf on FX Branding; ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Producer on Working with Legends; More!

AWARDS CIRCUIT COLUMN: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Exec Producer on the Wild Ride of Working with Steve Martin and Martin Short Henry Winker on “Barry” and Jean Smart on “Hacks,” of course. And then there’s Emmy-nominated “Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.



The duo’s fandom spans several generations. My parents grew up with them on “SNL” and “SCTV.” (To be fair, I was watching with them, perhaps inappropriately, also loving their work as a child of the 80s.) Over the past few years, my kids have gotten to know them as I’ve brought out “Three Amigos” and “Father of the Bride” for family movie nights.



And now, we have “Only Murders in the Building” for every age range. How lucky are we to live in a time where we get to see the two pals, meshed with Selena Gomez, doing some of the best work of their lengthy careers?



I had to ring up “Only Murders” executive producer John Hoffman (who also co-created the show with Martin) to congratulate him on the show’s Emmy nomination haul, and also ask just what it’s like to write for these legends.



“I’m so excited to talk about it because that was of course my first thought when joining the show was, ‘I’m dealing with two national treasures. That’s a challenge,’” he says. “I was confronted with these very open, very generous, very collaborative gentlemen. And their energy on the set, the kindness they bring, the humor… I get to see how hard they work at making it look easy and effortless. And the professional level of consideration they give every moment, from script to performing it on set to editing. I cannot overstate the incredible treasured value I have found in partnership with them creatively. They work their asses off and they come out and make it look easy and breezy.”



Per Disney, in the clip, “Stephen asks Peter to discuss the technical achievements of the documentary series, focusing on the sound. Peter goes in-depth about how they heard about a new sound technology that New Zealand police were using, which enabled them to get rid of background noise. Together with sound editor Emile de la Rey, they came up with new software, based on what the police were using, that allowed them to isolate certain sounds from the recordings such a guitar solo or vocals.” Disney+ went toto moderate a special virtual conversation with “The Beatles: Get Back” directorto discuss the film and more. Check out a clip by clicking above, or here Per Disney, in the clip, “Stephen asks Peter to discuss the technical achievements of the documentary series, focusing on the sound. Peter goes in-depth about how they heard about a new sound technology that New Zealand police were using, which enabled them to get rid of background noise. Together with sound editor, they came up with new software, based on what the police were using, that allowed them to isolate certain sounds from the recordings such a guitar solo or vocals.” ******************************** ‘Abbott Elementary’ Tops 2022 TCA Awards Sadly, this year’s TCA Awards — which had been scheduled to take place last Saturday, with ‘Abbott Elementary’ stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and Lisa Ann Walter set to host — wound up being a press release. That’s because the Television Critics Assn. press tour went virtual at the last minute, canceling plans for an in-person awards show as well. Selome Hailu writes:



With five nods, “Abbott Elementary” was the most-nominated series at this year’s Television Critics Awards. The hit comedy is going home with four wins, including the top prize: program of the year.



This makes “Abbott” not only the TCA’s biggest winner this year, but the only series to receive more than one award. (The only nomination the show didn’t win for was Janelle James in the individual achievement in comedy category — because she lost to “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson.)



The TCA consists of more than 200 professional journalists covering television. The organization announced the winners of the 38th annual TCA Awards on Saturday.



Mandy Moore won in the drama individual achievement category for her work in the fifth and final season of NBC’s “This Is Us,” which was shut out of this year’s Emmy nominations. Another highlight was the award for talk, variety and sketch shows, which went to Netflix’s sleeper hit ““I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” Although there were only 13 categories, 15 awards were doled out this year, thanks to ties in two categories: reality series, won by “The Amazing Race” and “Legendary,” and the career achievement award, won by Ted Danson and Steve Martin.



See the full list of winners below. Individual Achievement in Drama WINNER: Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC Individual Achievement in Comedy WINNER: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC Outstanding Achievement In News and Information WINNER: “The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney+ Outstanding Achievement in Reality WINNER (TIE): “The Amazing Race” – CBS; “Legendary” – HBO Max Oustanding Achievement in Youth Programming WINNER: “The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch WINNER: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix Outstanding New Program WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC Oustanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials WINNER: “Dopesick” – Hulu Outstanding Achievement in Drama WINNER: “Succession” — HBO Outstanding Achievement in Comedy WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC Program of the Year WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC Career Achievement Honoree WINNER (TIE): Ted Danson; Steve Martin Heritage Award WINNER: “I Love Lucy” ******************************** ON THE CIRCUIT: ‘Severance’ on the Beach, TCA Press Tour Mailers and More Apple TV+ celebrated the success of Emmy-nominated drama “Severance” on Sunday with a lovely bash on the water in Malibu. At Nobu Malibu, attendees enjoyed specialized cocktails and plenty of sushi while listening about the origins of the show from writer/creator Dan Erickson, as well as director/EP Ben Stiller, actress Jen Tullock, casting director Rachel Tenner and set decorator Andrew Baseman. The chat was moderated by Kumail Nanjiani. (Photo by Michael Buckner for Variety)







With TV Critics Assn. press tour under way virtually, Hulu and Onyx Collective sent out goodies including a pizza grilling kit.







Also TCA related, FX and Freeform with the DeLuscious cookies.







And also in the mail, a box of Valerie Confections chocolates to celebrate Lucille Ball‘s birthday… and also the six Emmy nominations for Amy Poehler‘s Amazon Prime Video documentary “Lucy and Desi.” ******************************** Amazon Prime Video Reveals Plans for an Emmy FYC Fest This Month (EXCLUSIVE)



The weekend event will take place in three different locations in the Los Angeles area, including Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica and West Hollywood. The outdoor activations will be inspired by Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated titles, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” “Lucy and Desi” and “The Boys Presents: Diabolical.”



Among the attractions will be mini golf games, themed to some of Prime Video shows; a target game inspired by “The Boys Presents: Diabolical”; a giant, nominated show-inspired art installation; and design-your-own FYC Fest totes with custom embroidered icons from Prime Video Emmy-nominated shows.



The festival will also include food trucks with food and drink themed to Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated shows; photo opps and a live DJ.



Prime Video’s Emmy noms include 12 for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” six for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” six for “Lucy and Desi,” two for “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” and single nominations for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, “A Very British Scandal,” “Goliath” and “The Boys Presents: Diabolical.”



Admission is free, and no RSVP is required. Click



Locations & Opening Times:

Friday, August 12: Westfield Fashion Square Parking Lot, 4725 Woodman Ave, Sherman Oaks (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)



Saturday, August 13: Parking Lot off of 3rd Street Promenade, 123 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)



Sunday, August 14: Pacific Design Center Plaza, 8687 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)



On July 12, Issa Rae was in the middle of a meeting, largely unaware that Emmy nominations were being announced. Then she received a text from “A Black Lady Sketch Show” creator and star Robin Thede, congratulating her on being nominated for lead actress in a comedy.



“I had a little squeal that I let out in the meeting, and then kept it pushing, but I was happy,” Rae says.



And there was plenty to be happy about. In addition to her solo recognition, “Insecure” nabbed two other noms for editor Nena Erb and cinematographer Ava Berkofsky, plus “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” which Rae executive produces under



Despite two previous lead actress noms, Rae admits she was skeptical about being recognized this cycle, given that “Insecure” aired its fifth and final season in December 2021. But there wasn’t a ton of time for the typical champagne celebration, Rae had work to do. More specifically, she had to clock in for a shift at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Inglewood, an establishment she co-owns, later that afternoon as part of the promotional push for her second



“That was already in the works, but I was still happy to go,” Rae quips when asked about posing for selfies and serving up lattes as Issa the Barista. “People are just so generous, and I got so much love there, so it was just nice to be in my community, with my people, and then serving them.”



Drake, Selena Gomez, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are among the Emmy-nominated producers in the series and specials categories, the TV Academy announced.



Grammy-winning superstar Drake is a first-time Emmy nominee as an executive producer of HBO’s “Euphoria” alongside fellow EPs Adele “Future” Nur and the quadruple-nominated Zendaya (who’s also nominated for lead actress in a drama and two original songs). At 25, Zendaya is now (officially) the



Gomez is also officially an Emmy nominee as an executive producer for “Only Murders in the Building,” the first time a Latina has received a nom for comedy series for a show she also starred in. She’s in great company alongside her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.



Although she’s won three Emmys for acting, Laura Linney got her first nom as a co-executive producer on Netflix’s “Ozark,” her first for the series. Her co-star Jason Bateman, nominated for acting and directing, is also among the producers.



The stars who missed out on acting noms in various genre categories found love as producers such as Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan: The Movie”), Ben Foster (“The Survivor”) and Wendy McLendon Covey (“Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon”), which marks her first-ever nomination.



The two living members of the Beatles — Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr — are nominees for Peter Jackson‘s docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back” from Disney+, alongside John Lennon‘s widow, Yoko Ono. This marks McCartney’s third Emmy nom, and Starr and Ono’s first.



To help promote its Emmy nominated shows, NBCU worked with the chocolatier Compartés on a custom set of chocolates representing Emmy-nominated series “Saturday Night Live,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “Top Chef,” “The Voice,” “Below Deck Mediterranean” and “Making It.”



Starting Aug. 12, the first day of voting, patrons at Ospi, the Venice restaurant of “Top Chef” alum Jackson Kalb (who competed this season) will be gifted with these boxes. ******************************** AWARDS CIRCUIT PODCAST: More From Issa Rae, Plus the Roundtable Discusses Supporting Actor Categories



The Issa Rae interview from the actress issue, as seen above, also doubled as the interview for last week’s Awards Circuit podcast.



Emmy-nominated Rae, who just completed her run as star and executive producer of “Insecure,” talks about the end of her show and what’s next. That includes the new HBO series “Rap Sh!t,” and a growing empire. But first, our Awards Circuit Roundtable discusses the supporting actor Emmy categories. Listen below!







Read more Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, produced by, is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in film and television. Each week “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top film and TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post every Thursday and Friday.Read more here ******************************** VARIETY COVER: Jennifer Coolidge’s White-Hot Comeback: Hollywood Didn’t Get Her, Then She Landed the Role of a Lifetime We sent Dan D’Addario to Italy — I know, tough gig — to watch Jennifer Coolidge shoot Season 2 of “The White Lotus” and also chat with her about her career, working with Mike White, and what Season 1 of the HBO series has meant for her. After filing his expense report, Dan also filed this story:



In 2011, Jennifer Coolidge’s agent came to her with an offer: A theater in London was putting on a production of the musical “Legally Blonde,” based on the 2001 film in which Coolidge played the lovably dizzy manicurist Paulette. (The seductive “bend-and-snap” move Paulette practices on film? In the show, it’s a whole number.) And the theater wanted her to audition.



“I said to my agent, what do you mean, audition?” she recalls. “It’s not a straight offer?” He reiterated the request: Would she be willing to fly to London to try out for a part she’d already played? “My agent said, ‘I think they just want to see if you can sing and dance.’ Look, if I got up onstage and farted, and that’s all I did, it would still be the lady from the movie!”



Here on the coast of Sicily, where Coolidge is filming Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus” (which Variety can exclusively reveal will premiere in October), we’re a quick flight from the West End. But the downturn in her fortunes she’s recalling — “I’m still angry about this,” she says, “that’s why I brought it up!” — couldn’t be farther away. (And that agent no longer represents her.) After decades in film and TV as a secret weapon the industry didn’t quite know how to use, Coolidge has just landed her first Emmy nomination, for her performance in the anthology series’ debut season.



“The White Lotus,” about the war of wills between the guests and staff of a luxury hotel, is an ensemble show — so much so that eight of its performers are Emmy nominees this year. But it’s Coolidge’s portrayal of childlike heiress Tanya McQuoid, shrouding wounded humanity in bad behavior and big appetites, that sticks in the memory. Audiences have known Coolidge as a comic ingredient that makes middling projects better and good ones great, whether she’s hunting for guys with Reese Witherspoon in “Legally Blonde,” striding through her son Stifler’s classmates like a sexual colossus in “American Pie” or trying to justify her relationship with her catatonically unresponsive husband in “Best in Show.”



Those films — all released between 1999 and 2001 — ended a dry spell for Coolidge, one that crystallized her thinking about Hollywood. “Ten years of my life of auditioning,” she says, “none of it added up to a job. The fear is gone when you’re so used to losing. There’s some freedom in that.”



Part of that freedom comes from knowing yourself, and there’s nothing goofy about the precise, considered Coolidge, despite her reputation as willing to go anywhere for a joke on-screen. Going anywhere is freeing too, as Coolidge punctures her characters’ egos while we revel in the fun of seeing them be their delirious selves.



With an incredible year that included “Don’t Look Up” and the limited series “Candy,” Melanie Lynskey picked up her first Emmy nom. As the central figure of Showtime’s survival drama, she ignites the TV screen playing Shauna, the trauma-ridden mother, with an underlying intensity. With a big win from Critics Choice, she’s a real dark horse, representing an easy way to reward the series that landed seven noms, including two for writing.



Continuing to shatter ceilings, Zendaya earned four noms this year, becoming the youngest two-time nominee ever. Her drama series nom made her the youngest woman ever nominated for producing. She became the first Black person recognized for acting, music and lyrics in the same year, with two mentions. Her role has been considered the front-runner for months, despite SAG Awards ignoring her. Can she continue her historic run?



Landing her eighth nom, Laura Linney is beloved with four Emmys on her mantle to date — “Frasier,” “Wild Iris,” “John Adams” and “The Big C.” Her turn as Wendy Byrde in the Netflix crime series has been one of her most praised, but she has yet to win despite three previous mentions for the show. However, the final season sentiment could carry her to the moment on stage.



The most jaw-dropping name on Emmy nom morning was Reese Witherspoon for her role in the Apple TV+ drama series. Even more shocking, Witherspoon got in without her co-star Jennifer Aniston, who landed the crucial SAG Award mention. But, in hindsight, so did Reese. With her fourth career nom, with one win as an executive producer of “Big Little Lies,” can she continue to surprise on the circuit?



Thirteen Emmy nominations are part of Sandra Oh’s impressive resume, including her role as Eve Polastri in BBC’s drama series this year. However, despite being the first actress of Asian descent nominated in the category, she’s yet to win. It’s a sad stat considering she seemed destined to win twice but lost to Claire Foy (“The Crown”) and her co-star Jodie Comer, who’s also in the mix again. So it’s an uphill climb, but she’s has support in the industry.



Jodie Comer won this category in 2019 for her turn as Villanelle in the BBC America drama. She got past some big names to sneak into the lineup, which was undoubtedly helped by coming off a big year in Hollywood with “Free Guy” and “The Last Duel.” Unfortunately, this race hasn’t had a repeat acting winner since Claire Danes in “Homeland,” which could be a difficult hurdle to clear, along with vote splitting.



******************************** The Week Ahead: ‘Only Murders’ Bassoons and More



Hulu warned us… er, let us know that “a quintet of bassoonists will be popping up around Los Angeles, making stops in Hollywood, Santa Monica, Larchmont, and more on Aug 10-11 for surprise performances inspired from ‘Only Murders in the Building.'”



Actually, this sounds weirdly inspired: The performers will be decked in T-shirts that say “The Bassoonist Did It” and performing the Emmy-nominated main title theme from the series, Sting’s “Every Breath You Take” (in honor of his guest appearance as a resident of the Arconia in season 1) and Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself.”



If you watched Season 1, you know exactly why the tribute to bassoonists, given the role of Jan, played by Amy Ryan, to the show’s mystery.



Meanwhile, as events pick up this week, a few more highlights:



Tuesday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.: SAG-AFTRA Foundation Career Retrospective Conversation with Seth Meyers, moderated by Variety’s Jenelle Riley (SAG-AFTRA Foundation LA Screening Room, 5757 Wilshire Blvd.)



Tuesday, August 9, 7:30 p.m.: “Dopesick” screening [Ep 108] followed by a Q&A with actor/EP Michael Keaton, EP/writer/director Danny Strong, actor Kaitlyn Dever, actor Will Poulter, EP Beth Macy (Aero Theatre)



Thursday, August 11, 7 p.m.: Live table read of the “Hacks” Season 2 finale “The One, The Only” (Avalon Hollywood)



Thursday, August 11, 7 p.m.: “The Dropout” screening [Ep 108] followed by a Q&A with star Amanda Seyfried (DGA Theatre) ******************************** Send Me Your Questions, Comments and More! Feel free to send your burning Emmy questions and suggestions to mschneider@variety.com, and your hot tips as well! Thanks for reading.