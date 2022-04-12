ZEE5 Global Reveals Tamil-Language Slate

South Asian focused streamer ZEE5 global has revealed a raft of Tamil-language titles.

Noted filmmaker Vetrimaaran is readying his first original series “Nilamellam Ratham,” featuring Ameer; Prakash Raj stars in drama series “Anantham”; and Kalidas Jayaram is the lead of coming-of-age drama “Paper Rocket,” by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.

The slate also includes director Vijay’s teen dance drama “Five-Six-Seven-Eight,” revenge saga “Kolaigara Kairegaigal,” directed by S.R. Prabhakaran; and mystical thriller “Aindham Vedham.” Original films include “Yaanai” featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar and “Thamezharasan,” starring Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Sonu Sood and Remya Nambeesan.

Popular star Ajith Kumar’s “Valimai” premiered on the platform in March, fetching the fastest 500-million streaming minutes on ZEE5 Global.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global said, “Our Tamil content library today is quite unparalleled with a mix of latest blockbusters, TV shows and more, and we have seen a tremendous response to our latest releases. We are thrilled to announce this fantastic content line-up of 10 plus Tamil originals and blockbuster movies with the best of talent that will add on to our already rich library, and showcase it to audiences across the globe.”

Punit Misra, president, international business, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added: “We believe our clear design thinking and strategic approach to building a compelling slate along with our partnerships with the best of talent in Tamil Nadu and other key markets, will help accelerate the platform’s popularity further. What sets us apart is our approach to content design, which we call #SoultoScreen, which rests on an intimate understanding of the culture and people, creating stories and characters that are inspired from their life and crafted to stoke their imagination.”