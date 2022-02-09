Roku Picks up ‘The Pact’ Sci-Fi Adventure Series From Katara Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

The Roku Channel has picked up sci-fi adventure series “The Pact” from Qatar-based Katara Studios and Taipei- and Los Angeles-based Organic Media Group.

The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku hardware and software platform.

The six-part show will be exclusively available on The Roku Channel in the U.S., U.K. and Canada from March 26, 2022, and release to the rest of the world in July.

“The Pact” is an English language series, produced by full-service production firm Katara, created by Bobby Barbacioru, that was written by Gareth Brookes and Katara principal, Ahmed Al Baker.

Al Baker and Barbacioru also served as co-directors with filming in Romania, Bulgaria and Qatar. Rick Ravanello, James Marshall, Robert Knepper, Natassia Malthe, Louis Mandylor, and Eyad Hourani head the main cast.

The story follows a family strained past the breaking point by a post-apocalyptic world as they travel alongside other survivors seeking the cause and cure for the Miasma, a mysterious fog that drives victims insane.

Founded in 2018, Katara has produced a slate of original TV shows, feature films and music projects that will begin to be released globally from the first quarter f this year.

OMG is distributing the series worldwide. “ ‘The Pact’ strikes just the right balance between phantasmal surrealism and high-stakes action. Its powerful aesthetic also lends itself to prelaunch our social media campaign in February and the mysteries of the story – a basis for Season 2,” said OMG co-founder Steve Chicorel.

“The Pact” EPs Luca Bercovici, Hussein Fakhri and Al Baker have started development with OMG creatives Chicorel, Shari Hamrick and Daniel Howard to deliver a Season 2 pitch and mobile game app soon after “The Pact” debuts on Roku.

As a production entity, OMG completed four movies last year that were shot in Chicago. They began broadcast from December on ION TV and Lifetime. Level 33 has taken world rights and will represent the pictures at the virtual European Film Market that kicks off this week alongside the in-person Berlin Film Festival.

OMG now also expects to produce three more thriller movies this year in the U.S., having delayed their start of production from COVID-hit 2021.