History Buys Doc Series on Disappearance of Malaysian Flight MH370 From Vice Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

A Vice Studios documentary series on the 2014 disappearance of Malaysian flight MH370 has been sold to History Channel in the U.S. and a raft of broadcasters in Europe.

Vice Distribution, the global distribution and licensing arm of Vice Media Group, pre-sold the three-part series, entitled “MH370: The Lost Flight,” into A+E Networks’ History, TV2 in Denmark and Viaplay across its European territories (Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Poland and the pan-Baltics). The series was launched to international buyers at this week’s MipTV market in Cannes.

“MH370: The Lost Flight” was originally produced for Paramount Plus in the U.K. as part of the platform’s debut programming launch as well as SBS Australia.

The series tells the definitive story of the Malaysian Airlines flight’s disappearance through the eyes of those closest to the tragedy: the victims’ families. With candid testimony from those most impacted, across four continents, and filmed over 12 months, Vice Studios will chart the twists and turns of the devastating tragedy and unveil new evidence that challenges what we thought we knew.

The doc series comes as the global aviation industry grapples with the mysterious crash of a China Eastern Airlines flight in southern China on March 21 that killed all 132 on board. The plane crashed following a nosedive into a mountainside.

Bea Hegedus, global head of distribution, said: “With unique access and never before heard testimony, ‘MH370: The Lost Flight’ is the definitive series on this tragic event. It is one of a number of original series launching at MipTV, which includes groundbreaking investigative documentaries, gripping true crime series and premium, genre-busting programming that resonates with young audiences around the world.”

“MH370: The Lost Flight” is produced in association with Vice World News. It is series produced and directed by Steve Webb with Neil Grant as executive producer, alongside co-executive producer Yonni Usiskin for Vice Studios. The series was ordered by Guy Davies, VP commissioning editor for Paramount Plus U.K. The series is distributed worldwide by Vice Distribution.

Vice Distribution launched in 2020, and has a catalogue of more than 1,000 hours of Vice Media Group programming. The distribution business recently launched a FAST channel on Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus, and has also announced partnerships with Viaplay, Discovery Plus, Pluto TV, Roku, Globo Brazil, Discovery U.S. Hispanic, All 4 and SBS Australia.