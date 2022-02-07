Jocelyn Moorhouse’s ‘Savage River’ Series Starts Production in Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

Production in Australia’s Victoria state has begun on “Savage River,” a six-part crime thriller being directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the U.S. distributor Dynamic Television.

The show, about a female ex-con who is accused of a fresh murder in her small-town home, stars Katherine Langford (“Thirteen Reasons Why,” “Knives Out”). As she attempts to prove her innocence she discovers long-buried secrets that cast doubt on everything she thought she knew.

Langford is joined by Jacqueline McKenzie (“Bloom,” “Reckoning”), Cooper Van Grootel (“One Of Us is Lying,” “One True Loves”), Nadine Garner (“The Doctor Blake Mysteries”), James Mackay (“Dynasty”), Bernard Curry (“Wentworth”), Mark Coles Smith (“Mystery Road: Origin”), Virginia Gay (“Winners & Losers,” “All Saints”), Daniel Henshall (“Snowtown”), Amesh Edireweera (“The Serpent”) and Osamah Sami (“Ali’s Wedding”). Additional cast, some undertaking their first major role, include Miranda Anwar, Maia Abbas, Haya Abbas, Bill Zeng and Hattie Hook.

The 6×57 minute series is co-created by writers Belinda Bradley, Franz Docherty and lead writer Giula Sandler (“Murders at White House Farm,” “Glitch”). After being developed and commissioned by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the show is produced by Aquarius Films, whose principals Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford also take writing credits.

The production received major production investment from the federal government’s Screen Australia and additional financial support from Film Victoria and The Post Lounge

“Savage River will film in Melbourne and regional Victoria over the next nine weeks with cinematography by Don McAlpine (“Moulin Ruge,” “The Dressmaker”). It will air on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the corporation’s ABC iview later this year.

“We are thrilled to be making ‘Savage River’ with Jocelyn Moorhouse at the helm of all six episodes – she is one of the most talented Australian directors working today and her previous work is a testament to her unique artistic vision, said Fielder and Staniford in a prepared statement.