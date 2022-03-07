Jamie Dornan’s Australian Thriller Series ‘The Tourist’ Sells Widely

Australia-set, Jamie Dornan-starring thriller series “The Tourist” has been widely licensed for broadcast in Europe and Asia. Dornan stars as a man who, after an epic car chase in the outback, wakes in hospital with no idea of who he is. He is forced on a brutal, and often funny journey of self-discovery, while trying to stay one step ahead of the people trying to kill him.

With All3Media International handling rights sales, the show has been licensed to NPO for The Netherlands, VRT for Belgium, RTE for Ireland, Cosmote for Greece, and France Télévisions (for its France 3 channel). France Télévisions Outre Mer -1ere also acquired the rights in a multi territory deal covering French-speaking countries, while HBO Max acquired rights covering the Nordics, CEE, Iberia. Middle Eastern multinational DBS provider OSN also acquired the rights.

TVNZ acquired the series for New Zealand. BBC Studios signed a multi-territory deal covering Asia for BBC First, the corporation’s premium SVOD service. VOD platform, Series On by Naver Webtoon acquired the series for Korea, while Amazon’s Prime Video took it for Canada. Digital deals with iTunes and Google Ireland were also struck in the UK.

The show is produced by Two Brothers Pictures and was commissioned by BBC One in association with Stan, the Australian streamer. HBO MAX was confirmed as the U.S. broadcaster and ZDF as the German broadcaster. The show was also pre-sold to Pumpkin Film for China.

The first episode launched to 4.6 million viewers on BBC One, making it the best-performing original scripted show of the 2021 holiday period.