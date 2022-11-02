ITV Studios Takes Majority Stake in Australian Drama Producer Lingo Pictures

ITV Studios is expanding its international scripted footprint by acquiring a majority stake in Australian production company Lingo Pictures.

Led by Helen Bowden and Jason Stephens, Lingo Pictures will be ITV Studios’ first-ever Australian scripted label.

Bowden and Stephens will continue to head up the business based in Sydney. Lingo will now be part of the wider ITV Studios Group, under the international production arm led by managing director Lisa Perrin.

Lingo’s recent productions include a second season of “The Secrets She Keeps” for Paramount+, BBC One and Sundance/AMC and the company has also just completed production on the second season of the Foxtel Australia and Sky Original series, “Upright,” starring Tim Minchin and Milly Alcock (“House of the Dragon”).

Upcoming projects include “Queen of Oz,” a comedy starring and co-written by Catherine Tate, commissioned by BBC One in the U.K.; “The Messenger,” based on the best-selling novel by Markus Zusak, for Australia’s ABC; and “Prosper” for Australian streaming service Stan and Lionsgate.

ITV Studios will handle the international distribution for all new Lingo Pictures series.

Perrin said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Helen and Jason whose partnership has become one of the most admired in the Australian and international scripted space. Their talent for producing high quality scripted content is clear and they are well positioned to take even more advantage of the unprecedented demand for English language drama as part of our global network of production companies.”

Bowden and Stephens added: “What a privilege it is to join the international powerhouse ITV Studios at a time when Australian stories are exploding around the world. We are so excited to be sitting alongside the other illustrious ITV Studios labels and can’t wait to get started.”