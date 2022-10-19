ITV Buys ‘Bali 2002’ Series About Terrorist Attacks on Indonesian Island From Banijay Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

ITV in the U.K. has acquired “Bali 2002,” a new four-part drama exploring the everyday heroes directly impacted by the terrorist bombings on the Indonesian island’s tourist hotspots 20 years ago. Represented by Banijay Rights, the drama stars Rachel Griffiths (“Total Control”), Richard Roxburgh (“Rake”) and Claudia Jesse (“Bridgerton”). It will air on the new streaming service ITVX next year.

“Bali 2002” was co-produced by Banijay labels, Endemol Shine Australia and Screentime, and marked the first original drama co-commissioned by the Australian streamer Stan and commercial TV group 9Network. The series premiered last month on Stan.

“Bali 2002” recounts the tragic events of October 12, 2002, when the island was shattered by a terrorist attack on two of Kuta Beach’s busiest nightclubs. Local Balinese, as well as Australian and British tourists, scrambled to rescue the injured, while the Australian and Indonesian authorities mobilized to evacuate survivors, identify victims and investigate what really took place. Amid this chaos, heroes from all walks of life united in the search for healing and meaning.

“It was exactly 20 years ago last week when these devastating terrorist attacks rocked the paradise island of Bali — the impact of which is still being felt by victims, survivors and their families today,” said Chris Stewart, SVP of sales UK and Eire at Banijay Rights, who negotiated the deal with ITV ahead of the final day of Mipcom in Cannes.

“‘Bali 2002’ is a tribute to them — sensitively capturing those inspirational stories to emerge out of the darkest of days,” Stewart continued.

Sasha Breslau, ITV’s head of content acquisitions, said it was “a privilege to bring these personal stories of the brave people of Bali to UK viewers.” The executive said the series will be premiering on ITVX in 2023.

Peter Newman, CEO of Endemol Shine Australia, said the series will tell a “story of resilience and heroism born from the darkest tragedy,” an event that “shocked the world.”

“This is a gripping four-part series that is evocative, sensitive and reflective of the stories that have been told directly from those impacted by this event,” Newman continued.

“Bali 2002” was written by Justin Monjo (“Storm Boy”), Kris Wyld (“Pulse”), Marcia Gardner (“Wentworth”) and emerging screenwriter Michael Toisuta, with Balinese writer, actor and musician Ketut Yuliarsa (“Janggan”) on board as story editor.

Produced by Kerrie Mainwaring for Screentime, Tim Pye executive produced Bali 2002 alongside Sara Richardson for Endemol Shine Australia, Michael Healy and Andy Ryan for the 9Network and Amanda Duthie and Cailah Scobie for Stan.

Peter Andrikidis and Katrina Irawati Graham direct the series. The series received major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW. Banijay Rights is handling international distribution.

Banijay Rights’ Mipcom roster also includes “Marie Antoinette,” the costume drama series created and co-written by Deborah Davis, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Yorgos Lanthimos”The Favorite.” “Marie Antoinette” was just acquired by PBS in the U.S.