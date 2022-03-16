iQiyi Adds ‘KinnPorsche’ First Thai Original Series, Two More From Taiwan – FilMart

Chinese-owned streaming platform iQiyi added its first Thai original series and two additional shows from Taiwan to its slate of content destined for markets outside mainland China.

The additions were revealed Thursday as part of the Hong Kong FilMart rights market being held virtually this year for the third time.

The Thai series is “KinnPorsche,” a ‘boys love’ action series starring Mile Phakphum Romsaithong (“Ladytwenty” and “Khamin Rak Kap Poon”) and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (“Chart Suer Pun Mungkorn” and “Pra Teap Rak Hang Jai”).

The Taiwanese productions, “Lesson in Love” and “Oh No! Here Comes Trouble” are both set in high school. “Lesson in Love” stars Edward Chen (“Your Name Engraved Herein”) as a student who harbors feelings for a teacher played by Ann Hsu (“The Victims’ Game” and “Tag Along”). The cast also features Hsueh Shih Ling, aka rapper MC40.

Fantasy comedy, “Oh No! Here Comes Trouble,” stars Tseng Jing-hua (“Danger Zone” and “Your Name Engraved Herein”) as a man who emerges from a coma with hitherto unknown super-powers. It also stars Vivian Sung (“Till We Meet Again”) and Peng Cian (“Nowhere Man”).

Titles will be uploaded to the iQiyi international app during 2022 and 2023.

The company said that its ex-China user base grew strongly last year, and in Thailand it claimed a seven-fold increase. “The outstanding result owes its success to the increasing popularity of Chinese content which iQiyi will commit to leading and powering in the coming year,” said Michael Chen, senior VP.

Other series coming to the platform include; “Love The Way You Are” and period dramas “The Wind Blows from Long Xi,” and “Love Between Fairy and Devil.” iQiyi will also soon announce new series on the platform with Malaysian co-promotion partner, Media Prima.