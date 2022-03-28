‘Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045,’ ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Return as Netflix Reveals 40 Anime Titles for 2022

Netflix has revealed 40 anime titles that will bow on the service in 2022, including new shows and returning fan favorites.

Titles revealed at the AnimeJapan 2022 event include “Thermae Romae Novae,” launching on Monday, which is part of the partnership that the streamer had announced in 2020 with six anime creators. Other highlights include “Kotaro Lives Alone,” and Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure. It also features family-friendly anime films like action blockbuster “Bubble,” which premiered at the Berlinale earlier this year and Studio Colorido’s “Drifting Home.”

Netflix also revealed the return of the latest season in the “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” universe, “Stone Ocean,” which will continue for episodes 13-24 later this year.

During the AnimeJapan stage event, Netflix provided sneak peeks into upcoming titles including new character art and main casts for “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh,” with the first part premiering in 2022, and art and main trailer of “Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045” Season 2, available from May.

Japanese voice talents Megumi Han (“Vampire in the Garden,” “Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045” Season 2, Mariya Ise (“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean,” “Tiger & Bunny 2,” “Spriggan”), Yuki Kaji (“Bubble,” “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh,” “Akuma Kun”), Junichi Suwabe (“Ultraman” Season 2, “Kotaro Lives Alone”) and Kenjiro Tsuda (“Thermae Romae Novae”) brought the various anime projects to life for fans at the stage event.

“Anime is one of the cornerstones of our investment in Japan, watched by nearly 90% of our members here last year. At the same time, interest in anime has grown worldwide, and more than half of our members globally tuned into it last year,” said Kohei Obara, director, anime creative, Netflix. “From diversifying our slate to bringing back fan favorites, we want to continue growing our members’ discovery and love for anime, both in Japan and around the world with this next chapter of anime on Netflix.”