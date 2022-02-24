Fremantle Restructures Australia Formats Business Under Eureka Leadership

Leading production conglomerate Fremantle announced a new structure in Australia that will bring the development and production of all its entertainment, reality, and game show formats under the control of unscripted producer, Eureka Productions. Eureka is led by co-CEOs Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin.

Fremantle Australia’s interim CEO, Greg Woods will take on the firm’s CEO role permanently and lead the other side of Fremantle’s Australian business. This will focus on the development and production of drama, documentaries, and factual-skewing programs.

The new structure follows Fremantle’s increased shareholding in Eureka last year and will see the label take on production of all Fremantle’s entertainment catalogue, including “Australia’s Got Talent,” “Australian Idol” and “Farmer Wants a Wife.”

It also follows the exit of Fremantle Asia Pacific CEO Chris Oliver-Taylor that was announced in December. Oliver-Taylor is set to join Netflix ANZ as its head of physical production.

Under Woods’ leadership, Fremantle Australia will continue production of factual-skewing formats “Grand Designs” and “Restoration Australia,” while continuing to build its documentaries business and place a greater emphasis on global drama production in Australia.

It is expanding its premium scripted series with shows set to deliver in 2022 including; “Barons,” an eight-part drama series; “Significant Others,” a six-part psychological drama, with both programs commissioned by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and part-finances by Screen Australia and Screen NSW.

Production is under way for two local Netflix commissions, “Heartbreak High,” a reboot of beloved 1990s teen drama, and “Wellmania,” a comedy drama, executive produced and starring actor and comedian Celeste Barber.