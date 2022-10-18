Fremantle, Kansai TV Pact for Game Show Format

Fremantle and Japanese commercial broadcaster Kansai TV have signed a co-development deal to launch a new game show format in Japan.

Details of the show will be revealed imminently, the companies said at the ongoing Mipcom market in Cannes. Kansai TV will produce and broadcast the Japanese original version later this year, and Fremantle will handle production and global distribution for the show.

Vasha Wallace, executive VP global acquisitions and development at Fremantle, said: “Japan is such an interesting and creative market, and we’re thrilled to be working with Kansai TV to develop, produce and distribute an exciting new format with their talented production team. This partnership further builds on the work we have done with the Fuji group to create global hit formats which have travelled very successfully around the globe including “Hole in the Wall,” “Total Blackout,” “All Star Athletics” and “The Noise.” We look forward to sharing more about this exciting new format soon.”

Miho Okada, executive managing director at Kansai TV, added: “We’re delighted to work with Fremantle to co-develop a new game show format. We have started to exchange ideas with Fremantle’s development team, and we believe that the format will bring great fun and excitement. We can’t wait to show our Japanese version to the world and hope that the format will travel to many countries and regions.”

At Mipcom on Tuesday, Fremantle bosses Jennifer Mullin and Andrea Scrosati opened up about the company’s three-year deal with Angelina Jolie and discussed the company’s growth plans.

Kansai TV’s slate includes drama series “My Dangerous Wife,” “He Who Can’t Marry,” “My Dear Exes,” as well as non-scripted titles “Matchmakers” and “Crazy Carousel.”