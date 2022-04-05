India’s ‘Forensic’ With Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey Set for ZEE5 Debut

Psychological thriller “Forensic,” starring Radhika Apte (“Andhadhun”) and Vikrant Massey (“Love Hostel”) will premiere on South Asian focused streamer ZEE5 Global.

Directed by Vishal Furia, who previously helmed the Disney Plus Hotstar Indian adaptation of “Criminal Justice,” “Forensic” is the Hindi-language remake of the 2020 Malayalam-language film of the same name, starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas.

Apte plays a female police officer in the small hill town of Mussorie, while Massey plays a forensic expert. Together, they are on the trail of a serial killer. The cast also includes Prachi Desai (“Rock On”), Vindu Dara Singh (“Untimely Death”) and Rohit Roy (“Mumbai Saga”) in pivotal roles.

The film is a Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment production.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global said: “While we offer the largest range of genres across languages for our audiences, we have seen a particularly strong uptake for thriller and suspense stories. We are happy to now add to our library this Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer ‘Forensic,’ a psychological thriller with unique character arcs that will take our viewers through a myriad of emotions.”

Producer Deepak Mukut said: “ ‘Forensic’ is one of those projects where we just knew that we had to make it. The film is a complete edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep you hooked. ZEE5 Global has given a platform to many unique and important stories, and it has a wide reach globally so we are excited to be presenting ‘Forensic’ on this platform.”

Coming up for Apte is Apple TV Plus series “Shantaram.”