Pakistan’s Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed Wrap ZEE5 Series Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

Top Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have wrapped shooting an as-yet-untitled series for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent focused programming block on streamer ZEE5.

The series, which blends magical realism and supernatural fantasy with a family reunion, is helmed by critically acclaimed director Asim Abbasi who also directed Zindagi’s first Pakistani original “Churails” and the feature film “Cake.”

Khan plays a single parent who, with his son, tries to be every bit the father his own father wasn’t. Saeed plays the central female character in the series. Harbouring otherworldly secrets, she takes it upon herself to heal, and make whole, everyone who surrounds her.

The series was shot on location in Karachi and the picturesque Hunza valley.

“This is a very personal project for me. The shoot which spanned over five months has been the most challenging experience of my life but also the most rewarding,” Abbasi said. “The ensemble have done a beautiful job, and given some career best performances. While we have had many eventful days shooting for the series, the last day of the shoot was particularly action-packed. I remember the car we were supposed to shoot with didn’t work, so we used my personal car instead. During the shot, Fawad really had to burn the rubber, as he had to do a u-turn on a single lane road. It was a perfect shot but now I need new tyres.”

Along with his successful career in Pakistan, Khan also has memorable roles in several Bollywood films including “Khoobsurat,” “Kapoor & Sons” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.”

Saeed was one of the leads in Meenu Gaur’s ZEE5/Zindagi anthology series “Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.”