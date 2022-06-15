Dreamchaser Australian Studio Signs Trio of Production-Talent Partnerships

Dreamchaser, the Hugh Marks- and Carl Fennessy-headed venture which has ambitions to become a significant studio, has unveiled its first creative partnership agreements. It has attached a trio of leading producers in the factual and entertainment zones to multi-year development and production deals.

Marks is the former head of Nine Entertainment, the TV group that swallowed Fairfax Media and took full ownership of local streamer Stan. Fennessy was the co-founder of Endemol Shine Australia.

The creative partnerships are with Debbie Cuell (“Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds,” “Ambulance Australia”), Leigh Aramberri (“The Voice”) and Emma Lamb (“Married at First Sight,” “Byron Baes”) who will join as producer partners. They are expected to develop and produce projects that play out on TV and streaming platforms. Dreamchaser will serve as executive producer on all projects and be responsible for taking them out internationally.

With a 20-year track record in Australian TV, including a stint at Endemol Shine Australia, Cuell joins Dreamchaser as executive producer, partner: documentary and factual entertainment. Her projects will be made by Dreamchaser and Cuell through her production company, Sparkle Pictures.

Aramberri has been a part of “The Voice” since its inception a decade ago, working as the show’s executive producer for the past seven seasons and helping to produce spin offs “The Voice Kids” and “The Voice Generations.” Other TV credits include “Masterchef,” “Australia’s Next Top Model,” “The Apprentice,” “Project Runway,” “The Biggest Loser” and “The X Factor.” He joins Dreamchaser as executive producer, partner: non-scripted entertainment.

Lamb was co-executive producer on “Married At First Sight” for four years and was instrumental in making it one of Australia’s most successful shows. She recently executive produced Netflix Australia’s first original unscripted series “Byron Baes.” Lamb will launch her production label Mischief Maker as an exclusive partnership with Dreamchaser in late July and serve as Dreamchaser’s executive producer, partner: non-scripted entertainment.

Joint CEOs Marks and Fennessy said: “Leigh, Debbie and Emma are three of Australia’s most dynamic, trusted and admired non-scripted executive producers. They have an incredible track record of multi-genre success, and each brings a deep commitment to creating programs with integrity, authenticity and creative excellence.

No titles were announced, but in the coming months, Dreamchaser plans to unveil further talent partnerships and its first projects.

The company has the backing of Endeavor Content, the Los Angeles-based production outfit that was spun out of the Endeavor talent agency and which sold a majority shareholding to South Korea’s CJ ENM earlier this year.