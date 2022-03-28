Disney Plus Hotstar, All3Media Team for ‘Blood’ Indian Adaptation

Disney Plus Hotstar, in association with All3Media International, is readying an Indian adaptation of IFTA-winning series “Blood.”

Created by Sophie Petzal, the series starred Adrian Dunbar (“Line of Duty”) and Grainne Keenan (“The Wife”), and is a psychological thriller about familial bonds, memories, and the past’s impact on the present.

The Indian adaptation will be under the Hotstar Specials label with Gurmmeet Singh as showrunner and Mihir Desai as director. The pair previously directed Amazon Prime Video’s hit series “Mirzapur.” It will be produced by Dreamers & Doers Co, a content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment.

Disney Plus Hotstar recently had a huge success with “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness,” the Indian adaptation of “Luther,” starring Ajay Devgn.

Gaurav Banerjee, head, content, Disney Plus Hotstar, said: “We are elated to announce the Indian adaptation of award-winning drama ‘Blood,’ thereby further strengthening our thriller offerings. The demand for entertainment is rapidly evolving, and viewers’ want for new-fangled content is expanding. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds at All3Media International to present stories that defy narratives to satiate our viewer’s appetite for unparalleled entertainment experience.”

All3Media International APAC executive VP APAC Sabrina Duguet said, “We are delighted to bring an Indian version of this fantastic drama that will join the growing roster of original content produced exclusively for Disney Plus Hotstar. Sophie Petzal’s impeccable writing skillfully draws viewers into the story with its universally relevant themes and innovative take on the thriller-mystery genre, making ‘Blood’ perfect for Indian adaptation, and we look forward to this gripping story about family, grief and truth arriving in India.”

CEO of Dreamers & Doers Co. Namit Sharma added: “We believe in the power of stories that travel and are constantly looking for great subjects that we can bring to the Indian market. ‘Blood’ is a quintessential universal story – where fractured family dynamics come out to play with the matriarch’s death as a trigger. We have had a great relationship with All3Media International as we have adapted the series for the Indian market – their support in letting us make this version our own, has been enormous. Our showrunner Gurmmeet Singh and director Mihir Desai have crafted the series with passion and care and we couldn’t be more proud of this fact.”