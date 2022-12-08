Asian Academy Creative Awards Unveil 2022 Winners: Netflix Scores Five Wins on Night Two

UPDATED: Netflix was the big winner on Night Two of the Asian Academy Creative Awards on Thursday in Singapore, which were held concurrently with the Asia Television Forum and Market.
Netflix scored five wins including best feature film for Japan’s “Akakusa Kid” and best actor in a leading role for Korea’s Jung Hae-in for his role in “D.P.” India’s Basil Joseph won best direction for Netflix’s “Minnal Murali” while his compatriot Shreya Dube won the cinematography award for Netflix’s “Thar.” Taiwan won both best actor and actress in a supporting role for Wu Kang Ren in Netflix’s “Light The Night” and a posthumous victory for Liou Yiin-Shang for “Still Me,” respectively.
Jodi Chrissie Sta. Maria won best actress in a leading role for “The Broken Marriage Vow.” Korea won the best drama series for a third consecutive year for CJ ENM’s “Twenty Five Twenty One.”
Australian special effects outfit Method Studios won the category for Warner Bros.’ “Elvis.”
Singapore, which won seven awards on Night One, added just one more – best comedy performance for Mark Lee in “It’s All Your Fault!” – which was enough to edge out India for the most wins by a nation or territory.
See below for a complete list of winners from Night Two:
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Korea
Jung Hae-in – “D.P.”
Climax Studio/Netflix
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Taiwan
Wu Kang-Ren – “Light The Night”
Bossdom/Netflix
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Philippines
Jodi Chrissie Sta. Maria – “The Broken Marriage Vow”
ABS-CBN
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Taiwan
Liou Yiin-Shang – “Still Me”
Tzu Chi Culture And Communication Foundation
Best Cinematography
India
Shreya Dube – “Thar”
Anil Kapoor Film Company/Netflix
Best Comedy Performance
Singapore
Mark Lee – “It’s All Your Fault!”
Wawa Pictures/Ministry Of Communications & Information (Singapore)
Best Comedy Program
New Zealand
“Kid Sister”
Greenstone TV/ TVNZ/ NZ On Air
Best Direction (Fiction)
India
Basil Joseph – “Minnal Murali”
Weekend Blockbusters/Netflix
Best Drama Series
Korea
“Twenty Five Twenty One”
Studio Dragon, Hwa&Dam Pictures, CJ ENM
Best Entertainment Host
Hong Kong SAR
Johnson Lee – “Family Feud”
Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB)
Best Feature Film
Japan
“Asakusa Kid”
Nikkatsu & Django Film/Netflix
Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program
Korea
“My Boyfriend Is Better”
CJ ENM
Best Music or Dance Program
Australia
“Eurovision – Australia Decides – Gold Coast 2022”
Blink TV Production/SBS Australia/Tourism & Events Queensland
Best Non Scripted Entertainment
Australia
“Eurovision – Australia Decides – Gold Coast 2022”
Blink TV Production/SBS Australia/Tourism & Events Queensland
Best Screenplay
Korea
Noh Hee-Kyung – “Our Blues”
Studio Dragon/GTIST/CJ ENM
Best Single Drama/Telemovie/Anthology Episode
India
“Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam” (“Ode to Femme Fatales”)
Zee Zindagi/Zee5/Zee Entertainment
Best Theme Song/Title Theme
Thailand
“Who Am I” By Bright, Win, Dew, Nani For F4 Thailand:
Boys Over Flowers
GMMTV
Best Visual/Special FX in TV / Feature Films
Australia
“Elvis”
Method Studios/Warner Bros.
PREVIOUSLY: Singapore-originated programs were the big winners on Night One of the Asian Academy Creative Awards on Wednesday at the Asia TV Forum.
The first night of the awards, which are largely dedicated to unscripted programs, saw the awards’ host nation of Singapore claim seven prizes. Post-war drama “This Land Is Mine” won for best sound, while national broadcaster Mediacorp picked up awards for best news anchor and best direction in non-fiction.
Newcomers Vice Media scored documentary gold for Singapore by picking up best documentary series for “Open Secrets – The Untouchable Chaebols Of South Korea,” while BBC World News’ “Newsday” show claimed best news program.
Korean romcom “Yumi’s Cells” won best original program by a streamer, serving as the sole award for the nation on Night One.
Meanwhile, India picked up four awards, including best current affairs program or series for “Ganga: River From the Skies”; factual presenter for Esha Paul (“Inside the Opioid Crisis Gripping This Himalayan State”); infotainment program (“My Daughter Joined a Cult”); and lifestyle program (“Say Yes to the Dress India”).
Elsewhere, Japan won three awards including best animation for “Bubble” (Netflix), best voice artist for Yukiko Fujimura (“Nameraka”), and natural history or wildlife program (“Iriomote: The Fabric of Life”).
Australia also claimed three wins on the opening night, including best documentary program (one-off) for “Osher Günsberg: A Matter Of Life And Death,” preschool program (“Bluey”), and single news story/report (“Unfinished Symphony”).
Malaysia scored two golden statuettes for best adaptation of an existing format for “Star vs Food” and best short-form content for Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia’s “Stories That Bring Us Together.”
The Asian Academy Creative Awards are being staged at the historic Chijmes Hall, a 19th century gothic church that was also the location for the lavish wedding scene in “Crazy Rich Asians.”
A further 18 performance and scripted awards will be presented on Thursday.
See below for a complete list of winners from Night One:
Best Adaptation of an Existing Format
Malaysia
“Star Vs Food Malaysia”
Creative Stew/Discovery/Astro
Best Animated Programme or Series (2D or 3D)
Japan
“Bubble”
Story Inc/WIT Studio/Netflix
Best Branded Programme or Series
Singapore
“Changi Airport: Battling The Pandemic”
The Walt Disney Company SEA/National Geographic
Best Children’s Programme (One-Off/Series)
Taiwan
“Hello, My Name Is Dong-Ping”
Hakka TV
Best Current Affairs Programme or Series
India
“Ganga River From The Skies”
National Geographic India
Best Direction (Non-Fiction)
Singapore
Ziqing/Eve – “Inside Maximum Security – Road To Freedom”
CNA, Mediacorp
Best Documentary Programme (One-Off)
Australia
“Osher Günsberg: A Matter Of Life And Death”
Lune Media/SBS Australia
Best Documentary Series
Singapore
“Open Secrets – The Untouchable Chaebols Of South Korea”
Vice Media Asia Pacific
Best Editing
Singapore
Melanie Foo Campbell – “Supermodelme: Revolution” S6
Refinery Media
Best Factual Presenter
India
Esha Paul – “Inside The Opioid Crisis Gripping This Himalayan State”
Vice Media Asia Pacific, Vice World News
Best Infotainment Programme
India
“My Daughter Joined A Cult”
Discovery Communications India
Best Lifestyle Programme
India
“Say Yes To The Dress India”
Discovery Communications India
Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme
Japan
“Iriomote – The Fabric Of Life”
NHK / Doclights Gmbh / NDR
Best News Programme
Singapore
“Newsday”
BBC World News
Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor
Singapore
Lin Xueling – “In Conversation, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong”
CNA, Mediacorp
Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT
Korea
“Yumi’s Cells” (S1 & S2)
Studio Dragon, MerryCow, Studio N
Best Preschool Programme
Australia
“Bluey” – Rain, Fairytale
Ludo Production, BBC/ABC Kids
Best Promo or Trailer
Indonesia
Disney+ Hotstar Indonesia: “Together As One”
The Walt Disney Company SEA
Best Short Form Content
Malaysia
Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia: “Stories That Bring Us Together”
The Walt Disney Company SEA
Best Single News Story/Report
Australia
“Unfinished Symphony”
7PM Company, The Project, Network 10
Best Sound
Singapore
“This Land Is Mine”
Weiyu Films / Mediacorp / Suite Sound
Best Voice Artist
Japan
Yukiko Fujimura – Nameraka
Bilingual Voice Japan