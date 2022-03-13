Regional Sports Streamer SPOTV Launches in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia

Asian sports streaming platform SPOTV has launched in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and The Philippines. The move was announced on the first day of the virtual FilMart rights market.

The service is available as a subscription-based app that includes linear channels and on demand event coverage. The sports it covers include MotoGP World Championships and World Superbike Championships; World Badminton Federation Tour; the Korean Baseball League; V.League Japan and Formula E motor racing. From next month it will add more golf (The Masters and The Open championships) and more tennis (Wimbledon and the U.S. Open).

The company, backed by South Korea’s Eclat Media, is headquartered in Singapore. It launched the service in Korea, where it claims to be the country’s leading sports streamer, and recently expanded into Japan.

“We aim to replicate the success of SPOTV NOW across Asia – by bringing more localized and relevant content to our subscribers in each market, drawing them closer to their unique sports culture, and strengthening the bond among sports fans. In the near future, we will be rolling out SPOTV NOW to Indonesia, followed by Thailand,” said CEO, Lee Choong Khay.

“SPOTV is a leading regional sports network in Asia. We are very excited to bring premium content from some of the world’s most popular sporting events, right to the fingertips of sports fans in Asia. Centered around subscribers, our mobile app, SPOTV NOW, not only allows sports enthusiasts to pick and choose what they like, it also delivers the front-row-seat experience of watching their favorite sporting events, teams and heroes, whenever they want, wherever they are. We aim to delight our subscribers with the electrifying experience of watching a big game and at the same time, provide an avenue for them to relive some of the exhilarating moments in sports with our on-demand features,” Lee added.

The linear pay-TV channels are also available through partnerships in Indonesia (MNC Vision, K-Vision, UseeTV, MAXstream), Malaysia (Astro, Unifi TV), the Philippines (Skycable), Singapore (Singtel TV, StarHub TV), Thailand (True Visions), Macau (Macau Cable TV) and Mongolia (Univision).