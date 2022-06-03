Amazon Prime Video India Reveals Tamil Original ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ at IIFA (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video India has set its first Tamil-language long-form scripted original series, “Suzhal – The Vortex,” written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri (“Vikram Vedha”).

The eight-part crime thriller revolves around the investigation of a missing girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the fabric of a small town in South India. It is produced by Wallwatcher Films and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M. The cast includes Kathir (“Pariyerum Perumal”), Aishwarya Rajesh (“Kanaa”) and Sriya Reddy (“Sometimes”) alongside veteran Radhakrishnan Parthiban (“Single Slipper Size – 7”).

Amazon had debuted in Tamil-language original commissions with anthology “Putham Pudhu Kaalai” (2020).

“Suzhal – The Vortex” was launched at the ongoing International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Weekend at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, by Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Amazon Prime Video, the creators, directors and lead cast. It will be available for streaming from June 17.

Purohit said: “When you have a nuanced, suspenseful thriller with a strong emotional core, imbued with the feverish passion of the creators, you know that you have a winner on hand. ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ is our first Tamil scripted Amazon original series, that we believe, will have a deep resonance with audiences across the world.”

In a first by Prime Video, “Suzhal – The Vortex,” will also release across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, as well French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish. The series will also be available with subtitles in Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

“It is an absolute pleasure to be able to announce the global launch of ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ at the prestigious IIFA Weekend,” Purohit added. “This series is a labor of love and we are extremely excited to share the first look with the entire entertainment fraternity of India.”

Pushkar and Gayatri said: “We truly believe that entertainment is language-agnostic, and audiences, today, are open to good stories from all over the world. Streaming has opened up many opportunities for homegrown content and there can’t be a better time for Indian shows and films to break international barriers.”

“With a dark mystery at core, the story will have the viewers at the edge of their seats,” Pushkar and Gayatri added. “Directors Bramma and Anucharan M have done a tremendous job in keeping the pace of the narrative swift and intense. And our superb ensemble of actors has breathed life into the characters with their power packed performances.”