Ahad Raza Mir Cast in Netflix ‘Resident Evil’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Popular South Asian-Canadian actor Ahad Raza Mir has been cast in Netflix original series “Resident Evil,” Variety has confirmed. Netflix has not yet revealed details of the character Mir will be playing in the series.

“Resident Evil” is a live action, scripted series that will tell a new story building on Capcom’s hit video game franchise. Lance Reddick is set to star as Albert Wesker and the cast also includes Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.

Constantin Film, which previously produced the six-feature film franchise based on the games, will serve as the studio behind the series. Andrew Dabb serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, with Mary Leah Sutton also writing and executive producing. Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film will also executive produce, with Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz producing.

Mir has a body of work in Pakistan, where he is currently filming a comedy series for Hum TV titled “Hum Tum.” He is represented by Hamid Hussain and Muhammad Yaqoob at Action Consultancy.

Action Consultancy also has a film production arm and Mir is co-producing a Greece-set thriller film alongside Hussain, which will feature a mainstream Pakistani female star in the lead role. Further details are under wraps at the moment.

Mir has earned considerable acclaim for his performances in “Parwaaz Hay Junoon” (2018), “Aangan” (2018), “Ehd-e-Wafa” (2019) and “Yeh Dil Mera” (2019). Series “Dhoop Ki Deewar,” where Mir starred alongside Sajal Aly, was a global success for streamer ZEE5.

Mir debuted as a producer with “Kalasha,” which is currently filming.

In Canada, Mir has built a reputation as a theater actor. After playing Tybalt in “Romeo and Juliet” (2014) and Lennox in “Macbeth” (2015), he played the title role in “Hamlet: A Ghost Story” (2019), all for The Shakespeare Company. His interpretation of Hamlet won him Canada’s Betty Mitchell Award for outstanding performance by an actor.