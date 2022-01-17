‘After the Verdict’ Australian Crime Series Shooting for 9Network, eOne

Production has begun in Sydney on the television drama “After the Verdict,” with Michelle Lim Davidson and Tess Haubrich joining the cast.

The six-part series follows four people who have just finished jury duty on a high-profile murder trial. As they return to normal life, they begin to question their verdict and take matters into their own hands, investigating the murder themselves.

The show was created, written and executive produced by Subtext Pictures’ Ellie Beaumont and Drew Proffitt (“House Husbands,” “Dead Lucky”). The completed series will premiere on the 9Network in Australia with Entertainment One (eOne) handling international sales. The production also received major investment from federal body Screen Australia in association with region screen agency Screen NSW.

Lim Davidson (“The Newsreader”) and Haubrich (“Wolf Creek”) join the previously announced Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot,” “Animal Kingdom”), Magda Szubanski (“Kath & Kim,” “Babe”) and Lincoln Younes (“Grand Hotel,” “Doctor Doctor”) in the show’s main cast. Other roles go to Virginia Gay (“Judy and Punch”), Emma Diaz (“Diary of an Uber Driver”), Richard Brancatisano (“Harrow”), Nicholas Brown (“Wakefield”), Hazem Shammas (“Safe Harbour”) and Vivienne Awosoga (“Wentworth”).

The creative and production team also includes writer Romina Accurso (“Spreadsheet”), set up director Peter Salmon (“Halifax: Retribution,” “Rake”), and directors Ben C. Lucas (“The Wilds,” “Fighting Season”) and Fadia Abboud (“Les Norton,” “Five Bedrooms”), producer Jo Rooney (“Jack Irish”) and executive producers Greg Sitch (“Fisk,” “The Letdown”) and 9Network head of drama, Andy Ryan.

“This conceptually clever and high-production drama from the talented Subtext Pictures team is supported by Screen NSW through the Made in NSW fund and is expected to create 197 jobs for local cast and crew. I’m looking forward to seeing it on screens in 2022,” said head of Screen NSW Grainne Brunsdon.

“Ellie and Drew have created a fantastically gripping and entertaining crime thriller and have lined up an impressive cast to bring it to life,” said Noel Hedges, EVP of acquisitions at eOne.