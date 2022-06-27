Abhishek Rege to Depart Endemol Shine India After 15 Year Run

Abhishek Rege, currently CEO of Endemol Shine India, is to leave the company after 15 years in multiple roles. His successor has not been announced.

Rege joined Endemol in 2007 as head of commercial and legal, and was then promoted to COO in 2012. He was appointed CEO in 2017 and has “led the company to great heights delivering multi-fold growth.”

No reason for his departure was given by either Rege or the company. But the company offered him generous thanks and said that Rege will “work closely with his successor (once announced) and the Endemol Shine India team during the transition.”

The Endemol Shine Group was acquired by Banijay in July 2020, creating an international content producer and distributor spanning 22 territories with over 120 production companies, and a multi-genre catalogue boasting over 88,000 hours of original standout programming.

Endemol Shine India, established in 2006, is a joint venture between Banijay and CA Media.

Banijay also operates the Mumbai-based Banijay Asia as a joint venture company with another industry veteran Deepak Dhar.

“Abhishek has played a central role in Endemol Shine India’s growth during his time as CEO and has been a strong leader who has built on the company’s remarkable successes across the business. He will be leaving with our sincere thanks for all he has done in driving Endemol Shine India to become the market leader that it is today, and we wish him every success for the future,” said Peter Langenberg, Banijay COO.

Endemol Shine India has TV credits that include “Bigg Boss,” produced in six regional languages, “Fear Factor,” “MasterChef India,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge,” “Love School,” “The Money Drop” and over 450 episodes of “Deal or No Deal” for Sun Network. It is also working in partnership with Banijay and Shekhar Kapur on the development of “The Ibis Trilogy.”