‘Outlander’ Season 7 Trailer: Claire and Jamie Face an Uncertain Future

A special gift has arrived for “Outlander” fans ahead of Christmas Day — a first look at the upcoming season, which will premiere next summer.

Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan, can be heard at the start of the trailer speaking to Claire (Caitriona Balfe), detailing a dream in which he saw her surrounded by light. “There was light all around you. But it wasn’t candlelight nor firelight,” he tells her. “I thought that must be what electric light is like.”

Amid a plethora of clips of the dramatic season to come — including the fated Fraser’s Ridge fire that prompted Brianna (Sophie Skelton) to travel to the past, the Declaration of Independence being posted, a somber funeral procession taking place, Brianna giving birth, and most shocking of all, Claire facing a hanging — Jamie is asked by Claire how he can recognize something he has never seen in real life.

To this, he answers if he dreams of the past, why not the future?

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Heughan also recently teased the upcoming season with an Instagram photo of himself and costar Balfe as characters Jamie and Claire Frasier. “Lots to look forward to in the new year! Happy Holidays all! @outlander_starz,” he shared.

STARZ recently announced new additions to the “Outlander” family, including William Ransom (played by Charles Vandervaart), Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small) and Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips).

The series will also further the stories of fan-favorites Claire and Jamie Fraser, Brianna and Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin), Young Ian (John Bell), Lord John Grey (David Berry), and Lizzie Beardsley (Caitlin O’Ryan).