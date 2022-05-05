‘Outlander’ Casts Charles Vandervaart as Jamie Fraser’s Secret Son for Season 7

Barely a week has passed since the intense sixth season finale of “Outlander,” and Starz has already added a fresh cast member for its upcoming seventh season.

Charles Vandervaart (“Lost in Space,” “The Craft: Legacy”) is joining the historical drama series in the role of William Ransom, who is the secret son of Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan.

Production for Season 7 began in Scotland last month, with Vandervaart joining series regulars Caitríona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and John Bell. He is a highly anticipated character from Diana Gabaldon’s books, of which the Starz series is based on.

William, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere, will enthusiastically arrive in Wilmington to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalation tensions in the American Colonies. He is actually the biological son of Jamie Fraser and Geneva Dunsany (who in Season 3 blackmailed Jamie into a one-night stand, and the result was Willie). When Geneva and William’s supposed father, Ludovic Ransom, died, Lord John Grey (David Berry) and his wife Isobel, who was Geneva’s sister, took on the responsibility to raise him. He’s completely unaware of his true parentage, which could make things <em>quite</em> interesting if revealed next season.

William has been portrayed in the series before as a child, last seen in Season 4’s “Blood of My Blood” (played by Oliver Finnegan) when he and Lord John Grey visited Fraser’s Ridge.

“We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of ‘Outlander,’ joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer. “Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before.”

Executive producer Maril Davis adds, “The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi-layered journey.”

Vandervaart can be currently seen on Netflix’s “October Faction” in the recurring role of ‘Young Fred’ as well as Blumhouse’s remake of “The Craft.” He is represented by Norbert Abrams of Noble Caplan Abrams, Innovative Artists and Viewpoint.

Roberts, Davis, Ronald D. Moore, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg executive produce. “Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.