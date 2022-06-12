Tony Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

“A Strange Loop,” “Paradise Square,” “The Lehman Trilogy” and “MJ” are among the major productions competing at the 75th Tony Awards on Sunday. The telecast, which is being hosted by “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose, is taking place as Broadway is trying to come back from two years of COVID-related closures. Theaters began to reopen in August, but the 2021 to 2022 box office is down more 50% from the last pre-pandemic full season, a sign that audiences remain skittish about returning to in-person events.

A big night filled with multiple wins could help shows like “A Strange Loop” or “Paradise Square,” both of which are vying for best musical, at the box office. Some productions, such as “The Lehman Trilogy,” a sprawling look at the history of one of the financial institutions behind the 2008 recession, and “Caroline, Or Change,” a musical that examines issues of race and class, have already closed, so won’t be able to enjoy a box office bump if they make it to the winner’s circle.

The Tonys serve as an opportunity for Broadway to celebrate itself, but this year’s ceremony will also stand as a tribute to the industry’s resilience. This comeback season hasn’t always been a smooth one. New waves of the virus and variants like Omicron have depressed ticket sales at certain points, and nearly every production has had to cancel performances or lost major actors for several shows after suffering outbreaks of COVID. And yet, despite the challenges and setbacks, some 34 plays and musicals still premiered this season, with 29 of those shows represented among the nominated productions.

This year’s broadcast won’t suffer from a lack of star power. Major Hollywood actors such as Hugh Jackman (“The Music Man”), Sam Rockwell (“American Buffalo”), Ruth Negga (“Macbeth”), Uzo Aduba (“Clyde’s”) and Billy Crystal (“Mr. Saturday Night”) are all up for acting prizes.

After the Black Lives Matter movement, Broadway has faced pressure to elevate more stories of underrepresented communities. Many of the shows singled out at this year’s Tony Awards, such as “Skeleton Crew,” “Paradise Square” and “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” deal with issues of race. Broadway also made history this season, staging a record number of shows from Black playwrights.

Here’s the complete list of Tony nominees and winners (updating live):