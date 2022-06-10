U.K. Theaters Urged to Improve Accessibility Via Digital Innovation – Global Bulletin

ACCESSIBILITY

U.K. theatres and arts organizations have been urged to prioritize accessibility particularly via digital platforms to prevent audiences “returning to pre-pandemic levels of exclusion.”

A new report from the universities of Loughborough and Kent, which was based on 18 months of research, sets out seven areas for organzations to consider, including ensuring there is budget for incorporating accessibility best practices, addressing invisible accessibility needs and using “multiple formats and platforms for digital distribution.”

The study, titled Digital Access to Arts and Culture, was funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council.

One of the project’s co-investigators, Dr Adrian Leguina, said: “The increased availability of online arts and culture during the pandemic led to accessibility benefits for many people – in particular deaf and disabled, clinically vulnerable, older, and geographically remote participants. Many participants with accessibility needs now see the provision of online arts and culture as an essential accessibility feature.”

SOCCER SERIES

Leonine Studios is produced an 8-part docu-series titled “FC Bayern World Squad,” about the top German soccer squad. The series will focus on the talent scouting program and will follow a bunch of young hopefuls as they attempt to realize their dreams of becoming a professional soccer player. The players, all of whom were born in either 2004 or 2005, were selected out of 2,604 applicants for the program.

The series is set to launch in fall 2022.

Leonine Studios’ production banner i&u TV is producing the series in association with FC Bayern and Volkswagen.

“We are delighted to be working on a second series together with FC Bayern,” said Christian Meinberger, Leonine’s chief digital officer. “For the young talents, it’s all about the chance of a place in one of the best, most famous and most successful soccer clubs in the world.”