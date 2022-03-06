Taron Egerton Shares Update After Collapsing on Stage During First ‘Cock’ Performance

Taron Egerton has offered an update after collapsing on stage during the first performance of “Cock,” a revival being produced at the Ambassadors Theatre in London.

During Saturday evening’s performance of “Cock,” Egerton collapsed on-stage about three-fourths through the production. The play was halted and the actor was unable to complete the show. Egerton’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, stepped in to get the evening’s performance across the finish line.

“As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of ‘Cock’ last night,” Egerton shared on his Instagram story on Sunday. “I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine.”

Egerton offered a joke, before assuring his followers that he would return to the stage for Monday evening’s performance of “Cock.”

“I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out,” Egerton’s post continues. “That being said, apparently you’re meant to do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.”

Egerton also thanked his collaborators on “Cock,” including both the crew and fellow cast mates. He also highlighted Harper-Jackson for stepping in to complete Saturday’s performance.

Egerton stars in “Cock” alongside Phil Daniels and Jade Anouka. The play follows a man who identifies as gay that begins to question his sexuality after meeting a woman. The play is written by Mike Bartlett and directed by Marianne Elliott. The show is currently in the middle of previews, with 12-week run on the schedule.