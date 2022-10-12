Hugh Jackman Honors His ‘Music Man’ Co-Star Sutton Foster: She ‘Opens the Hearts of Everyone in the Theater’

According to Google, “power,” as a noun, means “the capacity or ability to direct or influence the behavior of others or the course of events.” In the case of Sutton Foster, this definition is incredibly fitting. So let’s look at how she is a shining example of the use of power for good.

Power is expressed in the way she takes her rightful place on the stage in whatever role she’s playing, whether it’s herself, in her concerts, Marian Paroo in “The Music Man” or any of the countless roles she has brought to life, both on stage and on screen. Every night, I witness her ground the show with such heart and truth, but simultaneously allow it to soar — not just because of her talent, but because of the spirit and joy that emanate from her and opens the hearts of everyone in the theater.

Power is obvious in the way she inhabits characters — so fully, bringing out every possible quality the writer has intended, but then even exceeding the writer’s expectations. I can’t tell you how many people have privately told me that they have never seen the role of Marian Paroo played with such humor, heart and confidence. Then there are the millions of fans, who hang on every episode of the seven seasons of “Younger,” quite simply never wanting her to be off-screen. With every word, every gesture, every feeling, she allowed the audience to be drawn in, to live through her character. Surely, the quality of allowing is a sign of inner power and confidence.

She exemplifies power in the way she charts such a unique career. Always looking for the unexpected; curious for the biggest challenge, the left turn when others are going right. Her power is fueled by curiosity, the ability to leap and take chances, and her faith in her own instincts. I’ve been witness to those instincts in the way she re-creates and deepens every scene, every single night. Sutton has no interest in standing still and relying on what is safe; she’s interested in exploring, pushing, taking the risk, taking the road less traveled.

Her power is in the way she looks after everybody she works with in a genuine, openhearted, meaningful way. It’s in the way she volunteers as the “green” captain in our company, making sure that we are being conscious of the environment. It’s in the way she initiates bagel Sunday, a seemingly small token, but powerful in the way everybody in the theater, at least once a week, knows that they are valued and appreciated. It’s expressed randomly, as a sneak attack (spoiler alert … sorry, Sutton), decorating people’s dressing rooms for Halloween. It’s in how she spends hours crocheting covers for bottles and jars as a fundraiser for the Broadway Cares flea market. Even going to the market and spending an hour behind a desk, raising money, taking photos, meeting fans.

Power shines from her courage and vulnerability in sharing her story with such honesty and openness in her book “Hooked.” If you haven’t read it, please put this down immediately and go find a copy; it will inspire you in so many ways. She is powerful in the way she inspires so many people — the millions of fans whom she truly connects with; the students at Ball State University, whom she will go spend weeks with, mentoring, encouraging, guiding and teaching.

She is powerful in the way she owns the fact that she’s a seven-time Tony nominee, and yet has the humility to embrace a rehearsal room as if she’s doing it for the very first time. To witness her and Jerry Zaks work on the song “My White Knight” in rehearsals was one of the greatest privileges of my career.

Her power is inspiring in the way she balances all aspects of her life, her family, her work, her philanthropy, her teaching, her friendships, and still finds time to create a garden or crochet a blanket. Power is in her humility and her gratitude for all the blessings in her life, all the opportunities she has received, even the obstacles that have been put in her way to be overcome. She’s constantly thinking of others, encouraging, holding up those around her.

Is she powerful? Yes! Does she wear that power with ease? Yes! Does she use that power for good? Undoubtedly and wholeheartedly, yes!