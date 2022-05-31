‘Stranger Things’ Parody Musical Announces London, Australia Runs and Off-Broadway Return (EXCLUSIVE)

As viewers gear up for the final seasons of “Stranger Things,” “Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical” is launching new productions this fall in London and Australia. It will also mount an Off-Broadway revival, where the show was a hit during its initial 2021 run.

The London production gets points for atmosphere — it will set “Stranger Sings!” within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station. Directed by Ellis Kerkhoven (“Nightshade”), “Stranger Sings!” will play The Vaults, which is known for immersive theatre and alternative arts, for 13 weeks starting on Oct. 5.

The Upside Down will then go Down Under with a production set at Salty Theatre in Melbourne. That show will be directed by Ashley Taylor Tickell (“Top Gun! The Musical”) and will play Nov. 3 to Nov. 19.

A return to Off-Broadway in New York is planned for this fall, in a venue to be announced at a later date. The original production won seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, including best new musical, when it ran at The Players Theatre last summer.

“We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response to ’Stranger Sings!’ through social media and with our original cast album, and we can’t wait to bring our hilarious upside down parody musical to fans across the world! We thank the creatives and cast involved in our NY debut last summer, and express our gratitude to our international fan base for helping make this show a global phenomenon,” said creator Jonathan Hogue and original Off-Broadway director Nick Flatto.

Like the show it sends up, “Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical” is set in the 1980s and features a group of largely unsupervised children who bike around town in between getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures.

“Stranger Things” recently returned with the first part of a two-part fourth season. The show will end with its fifth season.