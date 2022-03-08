Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley and Emma Corrin Nominated for Olivier Awards 2022

Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley and “The Crown’s” Emma Corrin are among those nominated for the U.K.’s most prestigious theater awards, the Olivier Awards.
Redmayne and Buckley were both nominated for best actor awards for “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” while Corrin was nominated for “Anna X” at Harold Pinter Theatre.
“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” received eleven nominations in total, the most for any one show. Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of “Life of Pi” received nine nominations while “Anything Goes,” which starred Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay, also received nine.
The awards come at the end of a difficult two years of London’s West End, with COVID resulting in multiple delays and even cancellations to theater productions.
The awards, which are produced by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), will take place on April 10 in London at the Royal Albert Hall. They will be hosted by comedian Jason Manford.
‘I want to offer enormous congratulations to all the 2022 Olivier Awards nominees,” said Julian Bird, chief executive of SOLT. “This year’s fantastic array truly demonstrates the breadth and diversity of London’s world-leading theatre industry, and its extraordinary creativity and resilience during an extremely challenging period for our sector. After a two-year hiatus, we are delighted to be able to bring the theatre community together again to celebrate our brightest talents. I’m sure the atmosphere in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 April will be absolutely electric.”
Check out all the nominations below:
Cunard Best Revival
“A Number” at The Old Vic
“Constellations – Donmar Warehouse” at Vaudeville Theatre
“The Normal Heart” at National Theatre – Olivier
“The Tragedy Of Macbeth” at Almeida Theatre
Noël Coward/Geoffrey Johnson Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
“The Choir Of Man” at Arts Theatre
“Pantoland At The Palladium” at The London Palladium
“Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)” at Criterion Theatre
“The Shark Is Broken” at Ambassadors Theatre
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
“Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre
“Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre
“Spring Awakening” at Almeida Theatre
Best Costume Design
Jon Morrell for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre
Christopher Oram for “Frozen” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Tom Scutt for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre
Catherine Zuber for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at Piccadilly Theatre
d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design
Ian Dickinson for “2:22 A Ghost Story” at Noël Coward Theatre
Carolyn Downing for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre
Nick Lidster for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre
Gareth Owen for “Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
“Anything Goes” – New Orchestrations: Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher at Barbican Theatre
“Back To The Future – The Musical” – Composers: Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook at Adelphi Theatre
“Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical” – Orchestrator: Simon Hale at Lyric Theatre
“Life Of Pi” – Composer: Andrew T. Mackay at Wyndham’s Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Finn Caldwell for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre
Julia Cheng for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre
Kathleen Marshall for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre
Sonya Tayeh for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at Piccadilly Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
7 actors who play the Tiger for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre
Dino Fetscher for “The Normal Heart” at National Theatre – Olivier
Nathaniel Parker for “The Mirror And The Light” at Gielgud Theatre
Danny Lee Wynter for “The Normal Heart” at National Theatre – Olivier
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Tori Burgess for “Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)” at Criterion Theatre
Liz Carr for “The Normal Heart” at National Theatre – Olivier
Christina Gordon for “Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)” at Criterion Theatre
Akiya Henry for “The Tragedy Of Macbeth” at Almeida Theatre
Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
Tim Hatley for Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre
Tim Hatley for Design and Finn Ross for Video Design for “Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre
Derek McLane for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at Piccadilly Theatre
Tom Scutt for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre
White Light Award for Best Lighting Design
Neil Austin for “Frozen” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Isabella Byrd for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre
Tim Lutkin for “Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre
Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre
Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical
Gabrielle Brooks for “Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical” at Lyric Theatre
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for “Cinderella” at Gillian Lynne Theatre
Carly Mercedes Dyer for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre
Liza Sadovy for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre
Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical
Clive Carter for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at Piccadilly Theatre
Hugh Coles for “Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre
Elliot Levey for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre
Gary Wilmot for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre
Outstanding Achievement In Opera
Christine Rice for her performance in “4/4” at Royal Opera House
takis for set and costume design of “HMS Pinafore” by English National Opera at London Coliseum
Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for “Bajazet” at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
Best New Opera Production
“Bajazet” at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
“The Cunning Little Vixen” by English National Opera at London Coliseum
“Jenůfa” at Royal Opera House
“Theodora” at Royal Opera House
Best Actor In A Musical
Olly Dobson for “Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre
Arinzé Kene for “Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical” at Lyric Theatre
Robert Lindsay for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre
Eddie Redmayne for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre
Best Actress In A Musical
Jessie Buckley for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre
Sutton Foster for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre
Beverley Knight for “The Drifters Girl” at Garrick Theatre
Stephanie McKeon for “Frozen” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Outstanding Achievement In Dance
Acosta Danza for “De Punta A Cabo in 100% Cuban” at Sadler’s Wells
Dancers for “NDT2” Tour at Sadler’s Wells
Arielle Smith for her choreography of “Jolly Folly in Reunion” by English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells
Edward Watson for his performance in “The Dante Project” at Royal Opera House
Best New Dance Production
“Draw From Within” by Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells
“Revisor” by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot at Sadler’s Wells
“Transverse Orientation” by Dance Umbrella and Sadler’s Wells at Sadler’s Wells
Best Actress
Lily Allen for “2:22 A Ghost Story” at Noël Coward Theatre
Sheila Atim for “Constellations – Donmar Warehouse” at Vaudeville Theatre
Emma Corrin for “Anna X” at Harold Pinter Theatre
Cush Jumbo for “Hamlet” at Young Vic
Best Actor
Hiran Abeysekera for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre
Ben Daniels for “The Normal Heart” at National Theatre – Olivier
Omari Douglas for “Constellations – Donmar Warehouse” at Vaudeville Theatre
Charles Edwards for “Best Of Enemies” at Young Vic
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
Rebecca Frecknall for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre
Michael Longhurst for “Constellations – Donmar Warehouse” at Vaudeville Theatre
Kathleen Marshall for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre
Max Webster for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
“10 Nights” at Bush Theatre
“Folk at Hampstead” Theatre Downstairs
“The Invisible Hand” at Kiln Theatre
“Old Bridge” at Bush Theatre
“A Place For We” at Park Theatre
Best Family Show
“Billionaire Boy at Garrick” Theatre
“Dragons And Mythical Beasts” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
“What The Ladybird Heard” at Palace Theatre
“Wolf Witch Giant Fairy” at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
Best New Play
“2:22 A Ghost Story” at Noël Coward Theatre
“Best Of Enemies” at Young Vic
“Cruise” at Duchess Theatre
“Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre
Mastercard Best New Musical
“Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre
“The Drifters Girl” at Garrick Theatre
“Frozen” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
“Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical” at Lyric Theatre
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at Piccadilly Theatre