Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley and Emma Corrin Nominated for Olivier Awards 2022

Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley and “The Crown’s” Emma Corrin are among those nominated for the U.K.’s most prestigious theater awards, the Olivier Awards.

Redmayne and Buckley were both nominated for best actor awards for “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” while Corrin was nominated for “Anna X” at Harold Pinter Theatre.

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” received eleven nominations in total, the most for any one show. Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of “Life of Pi” received nine nominations while “Anything Goes,” which starred Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay, also received nine.

The awards come at the end of a difficult two years of London’s West End, with COVID resulting in multiple delays and even cancellations to theater productions.

The awards, which are produced by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), will take place on April 10 in London at the Royal Albert Hall. They will be hosted by comedian Jason Manford.



‘I want to offer enormous congratulations to all the 2022 Olivier Awards nominees,” said Julian Bird, chief executive of SOLT. “This year’s fantastic array truly demonstrates the breadth and diversity of London’s world-leading theatre industry, and its extraordinary creativity and resilience during an extremely challenging period for our sector. After a two-year hiatus, we are delighted to be able to bring the theatre community together again to celebrate our brightest talents. I’m sure the atmosphere in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 April will be absolutely electric.”

Check out all the nominations below:

Cunard Best Revival

“A Number” at The Old Vic

“Constellations – Donmar Warehouse” at Vaudeville Theatre

“The Normal Heart” at National Theatre – Olivier

“The Tragedy Of Macbeth” at Almeida Theatre

Noël Coward/Geoffrey Johnson Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

“The Choir Of Man” at Arts Theatre

“Pantoland At The Palladium” at The London Palladium

“Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)” at Criterion Theatre

“The Shark Is Broken” at Ambassadors Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

“Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre

“Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre

“Spring Awakening” at Almeida Theatre

Best Costume Design

Jon Morrell for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre

Christopher Oram for “Frozen” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tom Scutt for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre

Catherine Zuber for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at Piccadilly Theatre

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

Ian Dickinson for “2:22 A Ghost Story” at Noël Coward Theatre

Carolyn Downing for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Nick Lidster for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre

Gareth Owen for “Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

“Anything Goes” – New Orchestrations: Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher at Barbican Theatre

“Back To The Future – The Musical” – Composers: Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook at Adelphi Theatre

“Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical” – Orchestrator: Simon Hale at Lyric Theatre

“Life Of Pi” – Composer: Andrew T. Mackay at Wyndham’s Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Finn Caldwell for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Julia Cheng for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre

Kathleen Marshall for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre

Sonya Tayeh for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at Piccadilly Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

7 actors who play the Tiger for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Dino Fetscher for “The Normal Heart” at National Theatre – Olivier

Nathaniel Parker for “The Mirror And The Light” at Gielgud Theatre

Danny Lee Wynter for “The Normal Heart” at National Theatre – Olivier

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Tori Burgess for “Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)” at Criterion Theatre

Liz Carr for “The Normal Heart” at National Theatre – Olivier

Christina Gordon for “Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)” at Criterion Theatre

Akiya Henry for “The Tragedy Of Macbeth” at Almeida Theatre

Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Tim Hatley for Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Tim Hatley for Design and Finn Ross for Video Design for “Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre

Derek McLane for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at Piccadilly Theatre

Tom Scutt for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for “Frozen” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Isabella Byrd for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre

Tim Lutkin for “Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre

Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Gabrielle Brooks for “Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical” at Lyric Theatre

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for “Cinderella” at Gillian Lynne Theatre

Carly Mercedes Dyer for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre

Liza Sadovy for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre

Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Clive Carter for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at Piccadilly Theatre

Hugh Coles for “Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre

Elliot Levey for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre

Gary Wilmot for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding Achievement In Opera

Christine Rice for her performance in “4/4” at Royal Opera House

takis for set and costume design of “HMS Pinafore” by English National Opera at London Coliseum

Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for “Bajazet” at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

Best New Opera Production

“Bajazet” at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

“The Cunning Little Vixen” by English National Opera at London Coliseum

“Jenůfa” at Royal Opera House

“Theodora” at Royal Opera House

Best Actor In A Musical

Olly Dobson for “Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre

Arinzé Kene for “Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical” at Lyric Theatre

Robert Lindsay for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre

Eddie Redmayne for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre

Best Actress In A Musical

Jessie Buckley for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre

Sutton Foster for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre

Beverley Knight for “The Drifters Girl” at Garrick Theatre

Stephanie McKeon for “Frozen” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Outstanding Achievement In Dance

Acosta Danza for “De Punta A Cabo in 100% Cuban” at Sadler’s Wells

Dancers for “NDT2” Tour at Sadler’s Wells

Arielle Smith for her choreography of “Jolly Folly in Reunion” by English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

Edward Watson for his performance in “The Dante Project” at Royal Opera House

Best New Dance Production

“Draw From Within” by Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells

“Revisor” by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot at Sadler’s Wells

“Transverse Orientation” by Dance Umbrella and Sadler’s Wells at Sadler’s Wells

Best Actress

Lily Allen for “2:22 A Ghost Story” at Noël Coward Theatre

Sheila Atim for “Constellations – Donmar Warehouse” at Vaudeville Theatre

Emma Corrin for “Anna X” at Harold Pinter Theatre

Cush Jumbo for “Hamlet” at Young Vic

Best Actor

Hiran Abeysekera for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Ben Daniels for “The Normal Heart” at National Theatre – Olivier

Omari Douglas for “Constellations – Donmar Warehouse” at Vaudeville Theatre

Charles Edwards for “Best Of Enemies” at Young Vic

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Rebecca Frecknall for “Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club” at the Playhouse Theatre

Michael Longhurst for “Constellations – Donmar Warehouse” at Vaudeville Theatre

Kathleen Marshall for “Anything Goes” at Barbican Theatre

Max Webster for “Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

“10 Nights” at Bush Theatre

“Folk at Hampstead” Theatre Downstairs

“The Invisible Hand” at Kiln Theatre

“Old Bridge” at Bush Theatre

“A Place For We” at Park Theatre

Best Family Show

“Billionaire Boy at Garrick” Theatre

“Dragons And Mythical Beasts” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

“What The Ladybird Heard” at Palace Theatre

“Wolf Witch Giant Fairy” at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

Best New Play

“2:22 A Ghost Story” at Noël Coward Theatre

“Best Of Enemies” at Young Vic

“Cruise” at Duchess Theatre

“Life Of Pi” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Mastercard Best New Musical

“Back To The Future – The Musical” at Adelphi Theatre

“The Drifters Girl” at Garrick Theatre

“Frozen” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

“Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical” at Lyric Theatre

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at Piccadilly Theatre