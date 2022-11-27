Nicole Kidman Receives Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ After Bidding $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s Signed Hat

Nicole Kidman received a warm welcome on Broadway Saturday evening when she made a surprise appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” revival. During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman made her presence known when she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman.

Jackman shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking his fellow Australian thespian for her support.

“I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman said, taking the microphone after approaching the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre.

“I’ve known Nic for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her. I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know,” Jackman followed. “You’re a beautiful person. I love you. Thank you.”

Kidman’s shouted bid of $100,000 drew an enthused response from the crowd, leading Jackman to joke “I just want to be clear, this is not Australian dollars.” (Under current conversion rates, Kidman’s bid amounts to $148,744 Australian dollars.)

“Ms. Kidman’s remarkable support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on Saturday night was wonderful to see and her extraordinary generosity will be deeply appreciated by the entire Broadway community,” Kate Horton, producer on “The Music Man,” shared in a statement.

Nicole Kidman’s appearance comes days after being named as the recipient of the American Film Institute’s lifetime achievement award. A gala tribute will take place on June 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

While Jackman and Kidman are two of Hollywood’s most prominent Australian actors, the two have only collaborated a handful of times. The pair led Baz Luhrmann’s 2008 adventure epic “Australia” and provided the voices of the penguin parents to the tap-dancing pariah Mumble in the 2006 animated feature “Happy Feet.”

“The Music Man” has been the biggest hit of the year on Broadway, generating $2 to $3 million a week in ticket sales. The show is set to close on Jan. 15, 2023.