‘Funny Girl’ Reveals First Footage of Lea Michele as Fanny Brice

Hey Mr. Ziegfeld, here she is!

On Friday, Broadway’s “Funny Girl” officially revealed the first footage of Lea Michele as lead Fanny Brice. Shot in black-and-white, the teaser shows Michele rehearsing for the show along with audio of her singing “I’m the Greatest Star.” “Hello, gorgeous,” text in the teaser reads. “Hello, Lea.”

Michele will take on the role of Fanny beginning Sept. 6 at the August Wilson Theatre. After manifesting the part through performing most of the show’s biggest songs on “Glee,” it was announced in July that Michele would replace Beanie Feldstein in the revival.

Feldstein departed “Funny Girl” on July 31, nearly two months before she was slated to leave, citing the production’s decision to “take the show in a different direction.” Before Michele takes the stage in September, understudy Julie Benko will perform as Brice. Michele’s former “Glee” co-star Jane Lynch, who plays Fanny’s mother, also departed the show early. However, Michele will reunite with her Tony-winning “Spring Awakening” director Michael Mayer, who produces and directs “Funny Girl.”

“A dream come true is an understatement,” Michele wrote on Instagram after the news was announced. “I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th.”

“Funny Girl” also stars Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Tovah Feldshuh. Tickets are on sale now for Michele’s Broadway run — but be ready to shell out some cash, as prices have been surging as high as $2,500 for prime seats.

Watch the full teaser below.