KiKi Layne Felt ‘Pull to Get on Stage Again’ For Off-Broadway Debut in ‘On Sugarland’

KiKi Layne made her stage return in Aleshea Harris’ “On Sugarland,” an off-Broadway production that will take its final bow on March 20.

Layne, known for prominent onscreen roles in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Coming 2 America,” stresses her love for acting across all mediums.

“I just love the opportunity to play in these different worlds and be a storyteller,” Layne told Variety during a telephone interview earlier this week. “I’m very grateful for everything that’s happened for me in TV and film… But I definitely started to feel this pull to get on stage again. It’s a different beast. And it requires flexing different muscles.”

New York Theatre Workshop’s run of “On Sugarland” (directed by Whitney White) opened in February. Set in a southern cul-de-sac, “On Sugarland” dives into both grief and healing within a Black community that continues to lose loved ones to ongoing war. Layne portrays Sadie, a 14-year-old who delivers powerful monologues calling upon matriarchal ancestors, in hopes of connecting with her late mother.

“It’s a beautiful exploration of the connection to those who have come before us — and how we deal with grief, trauma and pain that comes with loss. But also the joy, relief, freedom and laughter that we’re still able to find,” said Layne. “Aleshea did a beautiful job of weaving all those colors into this script and into these characters.”

This conversation has been edited for clarity.

Take me back to when you first read “On Sugarland’s” script. What struck you about the story and Sadie?

A beautiful thing about Sadie’s character is how connected she is to her ancestors. I latched on to that because there’s so much we carry — just in our blood, in our bodies and our beings — from all those that have come before us. We’ve talked about this as a cast. Whose shoulders are we standing on to even be able to be on stage and tell this story? To be front and center in a space where we, at some point, weren’t allowed in the theater, period.

In each monologue, Sadie’s speaking about a connection she has to one of her [matriarchal] ancestors… and the power and strength that she carries from these women, but also some of the trauma. That’s a lot of what’s explored in “On Sugarland” — how this small, Black community deals with the trauma and grief of losing so many members to this never-ending war.

Your last theater production was “Octagon” at Chicago’s Jackalope Theatre in 2016. What brought you back to the stage

The first time I stepped on stage I was 7 or 8. Theater challenges me as an artist and creative being — I have to dig so deep. Being that vulnerable in front of a new audience every night is very unique to the theatrical experience. Each audience is seeing a different show, and that’s such a gift.

It’s funny because when “On Sugarland” rehearsals started, I was like, “Oh shit, I’m doing a play… Girl, you haven’t done this since 2016.” I had to remind myself that I have more experience on stage than I do in film — [and recognize], “I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

What’s your next dream role on stage? Is Broadway next?

It’s already a dream to have my off-Broadway debut and to be on the New York City stage. I hope that I get to Broadway next, that’s still absolutely a goal. Like, I want to be on Broadway, I want a Tony — I’ve been dreaming about this stuff since I was 7!

A play that I love is “In the Red and Brown Water” by Tarell Alvin McCraney. I’ve been obsessed with that since I did it in college.

On the film side, your upcoming projects include “Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” What can audiences expect?

I had so much fun doing “Chip n’ Dale.” It was me running around with chipmunks — which essentially meant I was running around by myself, an interesting acting challenge. And I think fans of the original “Rescue Rangers” will love it. “Don’t Worry Darling” is a dope-ass, psychological thriller. It’s going to keep people on the edge of their seats.