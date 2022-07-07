‘& Juliet,’ a Pop Infused Spin on Shakespeare’s Tragedy, Will Transfer to Broadway

Following its acclaimed and award-winning run in London’s West End, “& Juliet” will make the trek to Broadway, where it is due to premiere this fall.

The show, a revisionist take on Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” that looks at what might have happened had Juliet not opted to kill herself, is currently playing a pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto. It will transfer directly to Broadway, with previews beginning Oct. 28, 2022 ahead of a Nov. 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The show boasts a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” as well as music from five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin. It was directed by Luke Sheppard and choreographed by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber. The show uses an array of pop songs from the last three decades including the likes of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” Katy Perry’s “Roar,” Jon Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” and Kelly Clarkson’s “”Since U Been Gone” to tell its story of empowerment and love.

Lorna Courtney, currently starring in the North American Premiere, will reprise her role as Juliet on Broadway this fall, alongside Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as William Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and Philippe Arroyo as Francois. All of them are currently starring in the Toronto production.

“I’m so thrilled that Broadway audiences will get to share in the joy of & Juliet,” Martin said. “I’ve had the incredible honor to work with some of the world’s most talented artists, and this cast is no exception.”

In London, the show was nominated for nine Laurence Olivier Awards and won three trophies.