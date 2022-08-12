‘Into the Woods Unveils New Cast for Broadway Extension (EXCLUSIVE)

“Into the Woods,” the acclaimed New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical, will extend performances through Oct. 16 with a largely new ensemble.

Joining the production are Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife (replacing Sara Bareilles), Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker (replacing Brian d’Arcy James), Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella (replacing Phillipa Soo), Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood (replacing Julia Lester), Jim Stanek as the Steward (replacing David Turner). In addition, Montego Glover will share the role of The Witch with Patina Miller. Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry will continue on as Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince and Rapunzel’s Prince, respectively. The cast shift will take place on Sept. 6.

Courtesy of New York City Center Encores!

However, Andy Karl will play the role of the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince from September 6 through September 15, as Gavin Creel fulfills a prior commitment. Creel returns to the production on September 16.

Beginning on September 27, Ann Harada will reprise her role of Jack’s Mother from the City Center Encores! production. Aymee Garcia will continue as Jack’s Mother through September 25.

Patina Miller will be The Witch for performances on Fridays through Sundays, and Montego Glover will take over the role Tuesdays through Thursdays.

As previously announced, Bareilles, d’Arcy James, and Soo will continue through September 4. Ta’Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Cole Thompson, Alysia Velez, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina will continue with the production.

Block is a Tony Award winner for her performance in “The Cher Show” and has also appeared in ” The Boy from Oz” and “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” Arcelus has appeared on “House of Cards” and ABC’s “Madame Secretary,” as well as on Broadway in “Rent,” “Wicked,” and “Jersey Boys.” Rodriguez is known for her work on the NBC series “Smash” and the ABC series “Quantico.” Her Broadway credits include “Spring Awakening” and “The Addams Family.” Geraghty made her Broadway debut in “Groundhog Day” and will appear in “& Juliet.” Stanek has appeared on Broadway in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” And Glover is a Tony Award nominee for her performance in ” Memphis” and also appeared in “Les Misérables.”

“Into the Woods” is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. The show is currently one of the hottest tickets on Broadway.

“Into the Woods” first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014 that was directed by Rob Marshall and starred Meryl Streep, Chris Pine and Johnny Depp. This production, which originated out of a staging by New York City Center as part of its Encores! series, marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years. And the show, currently playing at the St. James Theatre, has received rapturous reviews.

In a rave, Variety‘s Naveen Kumar called the show “sensational” and wrote, “if a production this radiant can make you laugh and laugh (and even cry a little) as the world burns, isn’t that all that anyone could wish for?”

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.