Heidi Blickenstaff Starring in National Tour of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Heidi Blickenstaff will star in the North American tour of the Tony and Grammy award-winning musical “Jagged Little Pill,” reprising her role as Mary Jane Healy when the show premieres this September in Las Vegas at Reynolds Hall.

Last fall, Heidi Blickenstaff reopened ”Jagged Little Pill” on Broadway after two years of COVID closures and made history by sharing the role of Mary Jane, a housewife who struggles with addiction, with her friend Elizabeth Stanley. Blickenstaff took over while Stanley completed her maternity leave and then continued in the production, alternating with Stanley to give the actress more time to be with her newborn child. The move was hailed as setting a new standard for mothers in the Broadway workplace.

Following the Las Vegas engagement, “Jagged Little Pill” will play the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles (Sept. 13 – Oct. 2, 2022), the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco (Oct. 11 – Nov. 6, 2022) and the Paramount Theatre in Seattle (Nov. 8 – 13, 2022). Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill” uses the music of rock icon Alanis Morissette to look at themes of trauma and empowerment. It has a book by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody, who is best known for her work on “Juno.”

Blickenstaff developed and originated the role of Katherine in Disney’s “Freaky Friday” remake for Disney Channel and Disney on Broadway. She also originated the role of Bea in ”Something Rotten!,” for which she received Grammy and Outer Critics nominations. She also appeared on Broadway in ”The Addams Family,” ”The Little Mermaid,” “[title of show]” and ”The Full Monty.” Other credits include “Most Happy Fella” at New York City Center’s Encores! and The Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre and PBS’s “First You Dream: The Music Of Kander And Ebb.”

At Ford’s Theatre, Blickenstaff starred in the musical ”Meet John Doe”and won a Helen Hayes Award for her performance. She is the creator of the non-profit organization Broadway Because, which utilizes the talents of the theater community to bring about positive change. Its first projects were GenZStayHome, a PSA encouraging Gen Zers to stay home during the early days of the pandemic that was viewed by tens of thousands, and GenZGoVote, an ongoing campaign to empower and encourage Gen Zers to change the world through exercising their right to vote.