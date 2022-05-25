Douglas Carter Beane, Tony-Nominated Writer of ‘The Little Dog Laughed,’ Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

Douglas Carter Beane, the Tony Award-nominated playwright behind “The Nance” and “The Little Dog Laughed,” has signed with Verve for representation in all areas.

Beane is one of the most prolific and celebrated writers in the theater business, having seen many of his works produced to great acclaim both on and off Broadway. He has moved seamlessly between genres and subject matter, from straight plays to musicals, often injecting a drawing-room wit and sophistication into the material.

Beane’s plays include “As Bees in Honey Drown,” “The Closet,” “Shows for Days,” “Mr. & Mrs. Fitch,” “The Country Club” and “Music From a Sparkling Planet.” “The Little Dog Laughed,” a send-up of Hollywood and show business, earned a Tony Award nomination for best play in 2007.

As a book writer of musicals, Beane has received four Tony Award nominations, having been recognized for his contributions to the Broadway revival of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” as well as for the Broadway shows “Sister Act,” “Xanadu” and “Lysistrata Jones.” In addition, he won the Drama Desk Award for outstanding book of a musical for “Xanadu,” a stage musical adaptation of the 1980 cult film of the same name.

Beane continues to be represented by The Gotham Group and attorney Stephen Breimer.

Formed in August 2020 under veteran theater agent Chris Till, Verve’s theater group has grown, despite the ongoing pandemic, to represent the likes of Tony Award-winning writers Greg Morrison (“The Drowsy Chaperone”), Nick Stafford (“War Horse”), Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann (“Urinetown,” “The Sting”), and Tony Award-winning director John Doyle (“Sweeney Todd,” “The Color Purple”). Following Till’s hire, Verve continued their expansion in New York with the hire of publishing agent Noah Ballard and podcast agent Elise Bergerson.