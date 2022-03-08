Disney’s ‘Newsies’ Set for U.K. Theater Debut

Read all about it – “Newsies” is coming to the U.K.

The hit musical from Disney legend Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast”) and Jack Feldman (“A Goofy Movie”), with a book by Harvey Fierstein (“Mulan”), is set to make its U.K. debut in Nov. 2022 at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theater.

Based on a true story, “Newsies” tells the tale of a group of teenage newspaper sellers (called “newsies”) in 19th century New York who protest publishing magnate Joseph Pulitzer’s attempt to raise the wholesale prices he charges the newsies to buy the papers. One of them, Jack Kelly, leads the charge against Pulitzer, falling in love with a young reporter called Katherine along the way.

“Newsies” first opened on Broadway in 2012, winning two Tony Awards and playing over 1,000 performances.

Now, for the first time, it will be accessible to U.K. audiences thanks to Runaway Entertainment, which is producing the show in London.

Olivier nominee Matt Cole will direct and choreograph “Newsies.” The cast is still to be confirmed.

“I am OVER THE MOON about Newsies opening in London!!” said Menken. “I’ve been wishing and waiting for this for soooo long. I truly cannot wait!”

Cole said: “As a huge fan of the original Disney film and the Broadway production, I am extremely honored and thrilled to be reimagining this brand new version for London and the U.K. With an incredible score by the legendary Alan Menken and book by Harvey Fierstein we will bring this all-singing, all-dancing show to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. This site-specific version of the show provides an exciting opportunity to present the piece in a non-traditional format. Set in the round, the audience will be thrust into turn-of-the-century New York, where the action and choreography will weave its way in and out of the audience. I cannot wait to work with this talented creative team on delivering this wonderful and exciting show to the U.K.”

Oliver Royds, CEO of Troubadour Theatres, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the U.K. premiere of Disney’s much loved musical in Wembley and look forward to showing audiences just how versatile and flexible our venues are. We are sure this will be one of the theatrical events of the year.”

Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons produce for Runaway Entertainment with Kater Gordon and Dianne Roberts, by permission of Disney Theatrical Productions.