Peter Andre to Make West End Debut in ‘Grease’ at the Dominion Theatre – Global Bulletin

THEATER

British Singer and TV personality Peter Andre (“I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” “Strictly Come Dancing”) will make his West End debut as Vince Fontaine in an upcoming production of Jim Jacobs and Waren Casey’s stage musical “Grease,” playing at the Dominion Theatre starting May 17, with previews from May 3.

Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, the show returns to the West End for the first time since playing at the Piccadilly Theater in 2007. Key casting includes Dan Partridge (“Hairspray”) and OIivia Moore (“Waitress”) as Danny and Sandy, with Jocasta Almgill (“Romeo & Juliet”) as Rizzo and Paul French (“Greese” U.K. Tour) as Kenickie.

“I’m beyond excited to be making my West End debut playing Vince Fontaine in ‘Grease’ at the beautiful Dominion Theatre,” said Andre. “’Grease’ is such an iconic musical and we can guarantee audiences will have the most wonderful evening listening to songs we all know and love. We can’t wait to see you there!”

The Dominion production is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin, and Curve.

PRODUCTION

HTM Television’s “Bloodlands” has kicked off production on a new season, created and written by Chris Brandon and destined for BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and Acorn TV in the U.S. James Nesbitt (“Stay Close”) will be back as DCI Tom Brannick, joined again by co-stars Charlene McKenna (“Peaky Blinders”), Lorcan Cranitch (“The Last Kingdom”), Lola Petticrew (“Tuesday”) and Chris Walley (“The Young Offenders”) along with newcomer Victoria Smurfit (“Marcella”). Season one of “Bloodlands” reached an average audience of 8.2 million viewers and was the most-watched BBC drama launch ever in Northern Ireland, where the series will return to film Seasons 2’s six-episode run. Christopher Hall produces with Jon East and Audrey Cook directing. The series is produced as part of the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen partnership agreement and distributed by Hat Trick International.

APPOINTMENT

Oscar-winning “My Octopus Teacher” producer Off the Fence is restructuring its management team at its Bristol-based production offices and expanding its production capacity while promoting former head of production Karen Meehan to the role of COO. In her new position, Meehan will work closely with OTF’s Amsterdam-based CEO Bo Stehmeier and chief creative officer Allison Bean, who works out of the company’s Bristol offices. The trio will establish the company’s operational strategies going forward while managing budgets across all its offices. Meehan is also tasked with ensuring that the company fosters an inclusive environment which encourages diversity, professional development and mental and physical welfare.

ACQUISITION

Abacus Media Rights has picked up Sky Documentaries’ “The Scream” and will distribute the art theft documentary thriller globally in partnership with Night Train Media. Produced by Curve Story Limited, the 90-minute doc, directed by Jenny Ash (“The World’s Biggest Murder Trial: Nuremberg”), recounts the 1994 theft of Edvard Much’s The Scream, taken during the Winter Olympics in Norway. It’s produced by Rob Carey and Camilla Lewis for Curve Media and Oscar and Bafta-winner Asif Kapadia (“Amy,” “Senna”).