First Look: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Dance Theater Adaptation – Global Bulletin

THEATER

“Peaky Blinders” is getting a theatrical adaptation with “Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.”

“Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight has written the theatrical dance show, which is set to be directed and choreographed by Benoit Swan Pouffer, artistic director of Rambert.

It is set to premiere on Sept. 27 at the Birmingham Hippodrome, which is co-producing the show, before transferring to Troubadour Wembley Park in London and then a U.K. tour in 2023.

Thomas Shelby will be played by Guillaume Quéau and Prince Lyons, who will alternate, while the role of Grace will be rotated between Naya Lovell and Seren Williams.

Simon Sinek and Robin Saunders are executive producing.

“Through dance theatre ‘Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby’ picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair,” reads the logline. “While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy’s gang. As the story unfolds, many hearts are broken.”

STREAMER

New streamer SkyShowtime has begun its European rollout, starting with Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. The service will go live in Netherlands and Portugal on Oct. 25.

As well as feature films from Paramount Pictures and Universal Picture, it will also feature longform content from Showtime, Peacock and Sky Originals and lorcal original programming.

In the Nordics, SkyShowtime replaces Paramount+.

“We are so excited that customers in the Nordics will have exclusive access to the latest series and movie premieres from our iconic and world-renowned studios,” said SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan. “We are also excited to announce that next month, audiences in the Netherlands and Portugal will be able to experience SkyShowtime as we continue our expansion across Europe.”