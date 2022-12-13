Tony Awards Moving to United Palace, Reveal Key Dates and Eligibility Requirements

The 76th Tony Awards will shake things up by moving the celebration of all things Broadway uptown to Washington Heights.

For the first time in its history, theater’s biggest night will unfold at the historic United Palace, which opened in 1930 as a vaudeville and movie house. It has since become a popular venue for movie premieres and concerts. Recently, the Tony Awards have typically been housed in the Radio City Music Hall (they did touch down briefly in the Winter Garden Theatre in 2021).

CBS will once again broadcast the show on Sunday, June 11, 2023. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+, which shares a parent company with the network.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions. Nominations for the Tonys will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The awards will be handed out at a difficult time for the theater business. Broadway was shut down for more than a year due to COVID, and the industry has struggled to rebound from the pandemic closures. That’s partly due to a decrease in tourism, as well as the added costs and production headaches that come with mounting a show during a global health crisis — nearly every play or musical on Broadway has suffered from canceled performances or stars who come down with COVID.

There have been some notable hits, such as “MJ,” a Michael Jackson jukebox musical that premiered last season, and a Lea Michele-led revival of “Funny Girl.” But new productions such as “Ain’t No Mo'” and “KPOP” will close abruptly in the face of disappointing ticket sales.